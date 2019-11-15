The Force will be with South Florida Music’s young musicians as they shine at Disney

For the fourth consecutive year, South Florida Music’s Piano Year 2 Performance Group was selected to perform at “the Happiest Place on Earth” – making them among the youngest musicians invited to perform by Walt Disney World.

The group of Miami 6, 7 and 8 year olds will travel to Disney to take center stage at Disney Springs.

After many weeks of two-hour rehearsals (in addition to their usual weekly group piano classes), these young musicians will represent Miami at the Waterside Stage on Friday, January 3, 2020.

Led by Directors Dr. Joy Galliford, Mrs. Alaina Lorenzo, and Mrs. Karen Flanary, the group will perform an energetic repertoire comprised of both Disney and classic compositions, song and dance.

“Watching these young musicians and their parents prepare for this performance is one of my favorite musical journeys,” said Dr. Joy. “Each one exceeds our expectation and are an inspiration to all.”

Almost all of these 18 budding musicians began their musical journeys as babies in early childhood music classes at South Florida Music where they hummed and clapped along with their parents, learned to play the glockenspiel, and began to read music. Classes are held at various locations throughout Miami-Dade County, including at Redeemer Church in South Miami, Christ the King Lutheran Church and Temple Beth Am in Pinecrest, Central Presbyterian Church in Kendall, St. Stephens Episcopal Church in Coconut Grove, and Crossbridge Church Key Biscayne.

For over 35 years Dr. Joy’s research-based music program has been reaching children at the most crucial stages of their mental growth.

“It’s an important opportunity, and it’s just incredible when you think that a child’s most intense level of brain development is from birth to 1,” she said, noting the next most significant periods are 1-3, 3-5 and 5-9 years of age.

“If we all understand that and take it to heart, we can be more intentional about what we choose to do during the foundational years to help children unlock their potential, and I believe that music is an important part.”

These dedicated youngsters have now mastered piano arrangements of Star Wars, It’s a Small World and Ode to Joy.” They will also be singing Rock Around the Clock, and a Disney medley which includes You’ve Got a Friend in Me and Hakuna Matata.

Years of musical education will culminate in their twenty-four minute performance before family and friends at Disney.

For more info:

southfloridamusic.org

305.930.2755

info@southfloridamusic.org

Facebook: @southflmusic

Instagram: @southfloridamusic

Twitter: @southflmusic