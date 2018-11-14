The Gallery @ CGAF Presents Ron Magill Wildlife Photography Exhibition

The Gallery @ CGAF presents its latest exhibit “A Walk on the Wild Side” featuring African wildlife photos by Miami wildlife expert Ron Magill on Saturday, December 1st from 7 to 10 p.m. The Gallery @ CGAF is located at 3390 Mary Street in Mayfair.

His photography and his love, passion and admiration for wildlife and nature are evident in this exhibition. A renowned photographer, television and radio personality and educator, Magill is the Goodwill Ambassador and Communications Director at Zoo Miami. He began his career at Zoo Miami as a zookeeper.

“The Gallery @ CGAF is proud to present this wonderful exhibition of Ron Magill’s wildlife photography,” said Lilia Garcia, curator of the Gallery. “Ron draws from his intimate knowledge gained by educating the public about wild animals and nature. He feels compelled to use his artistic talent to express their unique and majestic beauty.”

Magill, whose passion for Florida’s natural environment developed soon after he moved to Florida from New York as a child, is today a leading activist for the global conservation of wildlife.

His international appearances and exhibitions have inspired worldwide wildlife conservation awareness. His latest project, The Ron Magill Conservation Endowment is supporting wild life conservation projects while also instilling a legacy of global empathy from generation to generation. His Endowment has raised more than $1 million and is working closely with global conservationists and organizations on wild life survival.

The Gallery @ CGAF exhibition opening on December 1st will offer complimentary refreshments and networking beginning at 7 p.m. RSVP on Eventbrite at Gallery @ CGAF Eventbrite. Ron Magill’s photos will be displayed through January 25th. For more information on the “A Walk on the Wild Side” collection, visit RonMagillConservation.com.

For more information about the Gallery @ CGAF, visit CGAF.com