The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show Returns with NEW DATES after Hurricane Dorian Causes Rescheduling

The Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show returns to Wynwood – Miami’s internationally recognized art, design, restaurant, and nightlife hub. Due to Hurricane Dorian, the show has been rescheduled and will now take place Sept. 13 –15 at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St, Miami, FL 33127. Early Bird admissions savings are available online until Sept. 12. www.homeshows.net

Whether looking to decorate a new home, need touch-ups or a full-scale renovation, the Miami Home Show offers over 150,000 sf of exhibition space filled with thousands of selections and hundreds of exhibitors who will offer expert advice and show-exclusive savings.

Feature Areas and Seminar Schedule

All Weekend

Designer Rooms for the Stars: At a surprise reveal, four Interior Designers will present a room vignette inspired by local TV news personalities. Michael Zavala (Zavala Concepts) for Santi y Laurita, MIX 98.3; Debbie Travin (DLT Interiors) for Roxanne Vargas, NBC 6 South Florida; Francy Arria (Max Space Design and Décor) for Jennifer Correa, CBS 4 Miami; and Roberta Black (RB Design) for Liane Morejon, WPLG Local 10.

2 & 4 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

2 pm Sunday, Sept. 15

One-Day Room Makeovers: How to Get the Designer Look for Less with Martin Amado, Design Expert & TV Host of SoFlo HOME PROJECT and author of One-Day Room Makeovers. The Secrets to Styling the Home of Your Dreams Are As Easy As 1–2–3! Design expert and “makeover maestro” Martin Amado reveals the 3-step method he uses to create dramatic room makeovers for his clients in only one day. Attendees will also get the chance to win a personal one-hour design consultation with Martin!

2 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Casados y Complicados Book Signing with Santi y Laurita, El Flow de Miami’s dynamic duo. Enjoy a meet and greet with the hosts of the Univision 23 podcast Casados y Complicados as they talk about their new book at Aisle 1200.

Environmental & Home Security

1 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Turf’s Up Radio, Elevating and Educating the Green Industry with Jeff Hesser, VP of Contributor Relations Turf’s Up Radio™ which is the only radio station dedicated to the Green Industry. Driven by industry professionals, this 24/7 platform aims to provide both those who work in or on the business as well as those who utilize its products with insight and knowledge.

5pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Keeping Your Home Safe with Jon Douglas Rainey of “It Takes A Thief.” Home Security and Personal Safety educator, Jon Douglas Rainey will be sharing the hard statistics of home invasions; who are today’s number one targets for criminals; and why most people falsely believe that they are safe. Jon will also be sharing security advice that will make your home and your family safer by discussing how to implement security conscious choices in your daily routines.

Design & Organization Tips

Show Entrance

Join Galey Alix Gravenstein, self-taught DIY designer, of GALEY ALiX DESiGN as she turns a 20-foot CEPODS shipping container into a modern coastal, and cozy, living room! Located at the entrance to the show for an inviting experience.

3 pm Saturday, Sept. 14

Closet Envy: How To Organize Like The Pros with Beth Levin, Closet Queen®, a Golden Circle member of the National Association of Professional Organizers (NAPO) who has been featured on HGTV’s Mission: Organization! Learn tips, tricks and products to help make the most of any sized closet.

3 pm Sunday, Sept. 15

Design on a Dime with Jasmine Nicole. Join Jasmine as she shows you how to make updates to your place with free resources and local services.

4 pm Sunday, Sept. 15

Organize Your Space: Harmonize Your Life (Bilingual Seminar). Meet TV and YouTube design expert/influencer, Julia Alzate! An organized home is key to leading a stress free life. Learn some basic organization skills and how to decide what to keep and what to give away.

Family Fun

1 pm Sunday, Sept. 15

Shark Fun for Babies and Big Kids presented by Miami Superhero. Sing, dance, play games and take selfies with the world’s most famous fish!

“I appreciate how the Home Design and Remodeling Show brings together so many vendors in home improvement, design and lifestyle under one roof. This benefits the homeowners because they become educated on the diverse services and products available to them to update their home and, ultimately, improve their life. The one-on-one access they have with vendors is priceless,” said Martin Amado, Design Expert & TV Host of SoFlo HOME PROJECT and author of One-Day Room Makeovers. “As a designer on TV, I’m constantly asked for referrals for trustworthy sources in my field. With so many vendors at the home show every year, homeowners can save time and feel confident seeking advice in so many different areas of home improvement.”

Miami Home Design and Remodeling Show

September 13 – 15, 2019

Friday: Noon – 9:30 pm

Saturday: Noon – 9:30 pm

Sunday: Noon – 7:30 pm

Mana Wynwood Convention Center

318 NW 23rd St., Miami, FL 33127

