The Office of Community Advocacy supports National HIV Testing Day

In observance of National HIV Testing Day, Thursday, June 27, the Office of Community Advocacy encourages all residents of Miami-Dade County to get tested. At the end of 2017, there were almost 28,000 people in Miami-Dade County living with HIV, 1,195 new HIV cases were diagnosed, and 402 persons were diagnosed with AIDS.

All adolescent and adults should be tested for HIV at least once during their life time. Persons at risk for HIV should be tested annually. With a rapid antibody point of care screening test, results are ready in 20 minutes or less. Medication can effectively reduce levels of HIV to an undetectable level. That means an HIV+ person can live a longer, healthier life and that ability to transmit the virus to another person is greatly lessened. This, in turn, means a reduction in new cases of HIV infection in our community.

Miami-Dade County Government launched branded condoms, which are available free of charge through the Florida Department of Health, our partners in the Getting 2 Zero awareness campaign. The goal of the campaign is to get to zero new HIV/AIDS cases, zero AIDS related deaths, zero stigma, and zero discrimination.

On June, 27, the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade and eleven Walgreens locations will be conducting free and confidential HIV testing in the following locations:

Florida Department of Health, 2515 West Flagler Street, Miami, FL 33135, from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Walgreens, 1695 NW 20th Street, Miami, 33142 – Testing Partner: FL Department of Health in Miami-Dade

Walgreens, 7910 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, 33147 – Testing Partner: Empower-U

Walgreens, 750 NW 119th Street, Miami, 33168 – Testing Partner: Care Resource

Walgreens, 9020 Biscayne Blvd., Miami Shores, 33138 – Testing Partner: Project Access Foundation

Walgreens, 12295 N. Biscayne Blvd., North Miami, 33161 – Testing Partner: Miami Beach Community Health Center

Walgreens, 18300 NW 37th Avenue, Miami Gardens, 33056 – Testing Partner: Jessie Trice Community Health System

Walgreens, 6200 NW 7th Avenue, Miami, 33150 – Testing Partner: CAN Community Health

Walgreens, 5701 NW 183rd Street, Hialeah, 33015 – Testing Partner: CAN Community Health

Walgreens, 161 NE 54th Street, Miami, 33137 – Testing Partner: Borinquen Medical Center

Walgreens, 3103 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami, 33137 – Testing Partner: The Village / Westcare

Walgreens, 11920 NW 27th Avenue, Miami, FL, 33167 – Testing Partner: Empower-U

For more information, please visit the testmiami website or contact Griselle Marino at 305-375-1585 from the Office of Community Advocacy.

The Office of Community Advocacy is charged with making Miami-Dade County "One Community" that embraces our diverse and unique population.