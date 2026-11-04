The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami breaks ground on Brickell Key

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Swire Properties has broken ground on The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami, marking the start of construction on one of the nation’s most significant new ultra-luxury developments.

Designed by world renowned, New York-based architects Kohn Pedersen Fox (KPF), the project will unfold across two architecturally distinct towers – a 33-story North Tower featuring what is poised to be Mandarin Oriental’s North American flagship hotel with 121 guest rooms, alongside 70 private residences and 28 turnkey Hotel Collection residences, and a 66-story South Tower dedicated to 228 private residences.

Advancing on schedule for delivery in 2030, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami marks Swire Properties’ largest luxury residential development to date and its first branded residential development globally. The groundbreaking comes as total sales across the North and South Towers have surpassed $1.7 billion, driven largely by sustained demand from domestic buyers.

In 2026 alone, The Residences has generated more than $620 million in sales, including a record three-month summer period that delivered more than $150 million in new sales, underscoring continued buyer engagement during a season when luxury residential activity often moderates. The North Tower has reached 25 percent sold since opening the Signature Gallery in May, while the South Tower is now 80 percent sold.

Anchored by what is destined to be Mandarin Oriental’s North American flagship hotel, The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami combines private homeownership with the brand’s globally recognized standards of hospitality, wellness programming and culinary experiences. The hotel is central to the development’s value proposition, ensuring that the residential experience is continuously elevated by Mandarin Oriental’s signature service culture and dedicated colleagues.

“Breaking ground on The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami marks another important milestone in Swire Properties’ long-term vision for Brickell Key,” said Tim Blackburn, chief executive of Swire Properties. “Our strong sales momentum reflects the project’s differentiated value in South Florida’s competitive luxury market — driven by its prime waterfront location, the development team’s track record, the global brand recognition of Mandarin Oriental, and world-class design partners.”

Earlier this year, the project’s two crown penthouses sold to separate buyers for $49.9 million each, totaling nearly $100 million and establishing mainland Miami records for both condominium sale price and price per square foot, at approximately $6,300.

Set on Brickell Key, the exclusive 44-acre island enclave combines waterfront privacy, panoramic views and immediate access to Brickell and Downtown Miami. Beginning with the evolution of Brickell Key continuing through the development of Brickell City Centre, the company has maintained a long-term vision for placemaking at scale. The groundbreaking comes less than six months after the controlled demolition of the former Mandarin Oriental, Miami hotel, which paved the way for the waterfront site’s next chapter.

“This groundbreaking marks an exciting new chapter for Mandarin Oriental and our return to Brickell Key,” said Laurent Kleitman, group chief executive of Mandarin Oriental. “Our ambition is to create an exceptional hotel and residences that bring together memorable experiences, outstanding craftsmanship and the legendary service that defines Mandarin Oriental. Today marks an important step in bringing that vision to life and creating an enduring connection with Miami and its community.”

The project also brings together a globally acclaimed design team. Private residences in the North Tower are imagined by renowned AD100 designer Laura Gonzalez, defined by warmth, craftsmanship and richly layered detailing. The South Tower’s interiors are envisioned by acclaimed AD100 designer Tristan Auer, whose modern vision redefines contemporary luxury through a timeless, sophisticated approach deeply attuned to the residential experience. Landscape architecture by Thailand-based SHMA brings a lush, nature-driven vision to the development’s outdoor spaces, creating a seamless connection between the residences, amenities and waterfront setting.

Designed to embrace seamless indoor-outdoor living, residences in the North Tower range from two- to four-bedrooms while residences in the South Tower range from two- to five-bedrooms – all featuring expansive living spaces framed by floor-to-ceiling glass sliding doors and thoughtfully oriented to capture sweeping views of the ocean, Biscayne Bay and the Miami skyline.

Private elevators and entry lobbies provide an added sense of arrival and privacy. Kitchens feature custom Italian cabinetry, state of-the-art appliances and natural stone countertops, while bathrooms are appointed with marble flooring, natural stone vanities and private water closets in each primary suite.

Seamlessly connecting the North and South Towers is a 100,000-square-foot, multi-tiered, resort-style amenity podium serviced by Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and defined by the brand’s legendary standards.

The extensive amenity collection includes state-of-the-art fitness and wellness facilities, resort-style pools cascading across multiple levels with private cabanas, wellness cabanas for outdoor treatments, dining pavilions, warm and cold plunge pools, curated social lounges, a business lounge with private meeting rooms and conference suite, library and coffee bar, a multi-use sports court, game room with billiards and indoor golf simulator, private screening lounge and dedicated children’s club.

Residents of the North Tower also will enjoy privileged access and connectivity to Mandarin Oriental, Miami, including the brand’s signature spa and waterfront dining, along with 24/7 personalized services provided by a dedicated Mandarin Oriental residential team.

Pricing for the remaining South Tower residences begins at $7 million, with remaining North Tower residences starting at $4 million. Fortune Development Sales is exclusively managing sales for The Residences at Mandarin Oriental, Miami.

ABOUT US:

For more Miami community news, look no further than Miami Community Newspapers. This Miami online group of newspapers covers a variety of topics about the local community and beyond. Miami’s Community Newspapers offers daily news, online resources, podcasts and other multimedia content to keep readers informed. With topics ranging from local news to community events, Miami’s Community Newspapers is the ideal source for staying up to date with the latest news and happenings in the area.

This family-owned media company publishes more than a dozen neighborhood publications, magazines, special sections on their websites, newsletters, as well as distributing them in print throughout Miami Dade County from Aventura, Sunny Isles Beach, Miami Beach, Coral Gables, Brickell, Coconut Grove, Pinecrest, South Miami, Kendall, Palmetto Bay, Cutler Bay and Homestead. Each online publication and print editions provide comprehensive coverage of local news, events, business updates, lifestyle features, and local initiatives within its respective community.

Additionally, the newspaper has exclusive Miami community podcasts, providing listeners with an in-depth look into Miami’s culture. Whether you’re looking for local Miami news, or podcasts, Miami’s Community Newspapers has you covered. For more information, be sure to check out: https://communitynewspapers.com.

If you have any questions, feel free to email Michael@communitynewspapers.com or Grant@communitynewspapers.com.