The Salvation Army welcomes new leaders in Miami-Dade

The Salvation Army in Miami-Dade County welcomed new leaders, Majors Roy and Kathy Williams. They assumed their position on June 21 and are looking forward to getting to know the community and continuing the ministry of The Salvation Army in Miami.

The Salvation Army Officers are transferred to different locations, typically every three to four years. The Williams’ are enthusiastic and dynamic leaders and come to Miami from Louisville, KY where for the past four years they were responsible for the programs and services of The Salvation Army.

Majors Roy and Kathy Williams are both Virginia natives and met as active members of The Salvation Army in Norfolk, VA. They were commissioned (ordained) as Salvation Army Officers in 1994 and have served in West Virginia, Oklahoma, Mississippi and, most recently, in Kentucky.

Together, the couple has a wonderful ministry and they are passionate about serving people in need. They have two daughters — Bonnie, who is married and lives in Charleston, WV, with her husband and four children, and Grace, who is married and lives in San Antonio, TX, with her husband and two children. In their spare time, they enjoy hiking, diving, and visiting the beach with their grandchildren.

“It has been exciting to meet the people of Miami and discover the opportunities for ministry here,” Major Roy Williams said. “We look forward to meeting the needs of this community and ‘Doing The Most Good’ alongside the staff, volunteers, and supporters of The Salvation Army.”

The couple is responsible for all social services, church, and community center programs at The Salvation Army including the shelter and emergency disaster relief.

“Many people don’t realize that The Salvation Army Corps locations are also churches,” said Major Roy Williams “We invite everyone to join us for Worship each Sunday at a location nearest to them. The Salvation Army of Miami-Dade County has four churches located across Miami. Each location can be found on our website at www.SalvationArmyMiami.org or by calling 305-637-6700. Services are available in English, Spanish, and Haitian Creole. We look forward to meeting you soon!”

