“The Shoreline: Commissioner Raquel Regalado Reveals a Bold New Vision for Miami’s Waterfront!”

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Miami-Dade County Commissioner Raquel A. Regalado explains The Shoreline, an ambitious proposal to transform the Rickenbacker Causeway and surrounding waterfront into a more accessible, connected, and environmentally sustainable destination.

The proposed project aims to improve traffic flow, create safer pedestrian and bicycle pathways, expand public green spaces, and reconnect residents with Miami’s waterfront.

Inspired by The Underline, The Shoreline envisions a future where transportation, recreation, and coastal resilience work together to improve the quality of life for South Florida residents. The proposal remains a vision under consideration, not a completed project.

#RaquelRegalado #TheShoreline #RickenbackerCauseway #MiamiDade #KeyBiscayne #MiamiDevelopment #SouthFlorida #MiamiCommunityNews #CNewsTV