The Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports

” Charece William-Gee(PepsiCo),Natara Holloway(NFL),Lisa Salters(ESPN/ABC), Brittany Cranston(Twitter)back, Latonya Story(LPS Consulting PR/Sports Power Brunch Creator), LaChina Robinson(ESPN), Melanie Few(Super Bowl Gospel Celebration)Front”

The 2nd Annual Sports Power Brunch: Celebrating the Most Powerful Women in Sports will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 from 10A – 12:30P at 601 Miami located at American Airlines Arena during the week of Super Bowl LIV. The Inaugural Sports Power Brunch was ranked #9 by The Atlantan Magazine as “the most exclusive, exciting parties and events in Atlanta” during Super Bowl week.

Confirmed honorees include:

Terri Jackson (Executive Director, WNBA Players Association) – Trailblazer Award Honoree

(Executive Director, WNBA Players Association) – Trailblazer Award Honoree Pam Oliver (Senior Correspondent & FOX NFL Reporter, FOX Sports) – Excellence in Media Honoree

(Senior Correspondent & FOX NFL Reporter, FOX Sports) – Excellence in Media Honoree Gina Scott (Vice President, Partner Services, NFLPA) – Enterprise and Innovation Award Honoree

(Vice President, Partner Services, NFLPA) – Enterprise and Innovation Award Honoree Katie Sowers (Offensive Assistant Coach, San Francisco 49ers) – Rising Star Award

The event will also have three empowering panels featuring dynamic women industry leaders.

Women + Money: Get Paid Your Worth panel is a guided discussion on how women are overcoming challenges in the workplace dealing with salary negotiations, financial wellness and knowing our worth.

Story-tellers: Women in Media panel (sponsored by the Miami Heat) will delve into the journey of women in media in front of and behind the camera and the success and challenges women face in the industry.

The Dealmakers panel will be a conversation with today’s top female sports agents and dealmakers.

Confirmed Panelists: Jennifer Keene, Vice President, Octagon; Rashida Gayle, Director of Talent Marketing, GSE Worldwide; Monica Coleman, M320 Consulting; Kimberley Martin, Yahoo! Sports Senior NFL Writer; Mirin Fader, Staff Writer, Bleacher Report B/R Mag; Lisa Joseph Metelus, Co-Head Basketball Marketing & Servicing, CAA Sports; Kelli Masters, NFL Agents & Attorney, KMM Sports; Nicole Lynn, NFL Agent & Attorney, Young Money APAA Sports Agency and Jaia Thomas, Entertainment Attorney and Founder of Diverse Representation.

Sponsors include: NFL, NFLPA, Miami Heat and LPS Consulting PR

Media is invited to cover the red-carpet arrivals and awards brunch for coverage.

Email your RSVP to Yvette Harris, Harris Public Relations: Yvette@harrispublicrelations. com by Monday, January 20, 2020 at Noon/EST.

” Lisa Salters and LaChina Robinson “

WHAT: The 2nd Annual Sports Power Brunch

WHEN: Wednesday, January 29, 2020

WHERE: 601 Miami (located inside of American Airlines Arena)

601 Biscayne Blvd

Miami, FL

MEDIA CHECK-IN: 8:45 AM – 9:15 AM

RED CARPET ARRIVALS: 9AM – 9:55 AM

EVENT TIME: 10AM – 12:30 PM

MEDIA RSVP: Yvette@harrispublicrelations. com by Monday, January 20, 2020 at Noon/ET.

SPONSORS INCLUDE: NFL, NFLPA, Miami Heat and LPS Consulting PR

About The Sports Power Brunch

The Sports Power Brunch will celebrate leading women in sports who have made a major impact in the sports industry. LPS Consulting PR has created a memorable event that encourages and empowers women to continue to thrive and excel in the sports industry and beyond. LPS Consulting PR’s CEO and Founder, LaTonya Story, an 18-year sports publicist and marketing veteran, saw a need to honor women changing the game in sports and launched the Inaugural Sports Power Brunch in Atlanta, GA during Super Bowl LIII.

Follow us on Social media – Twitter: @SportsPWRBrunch | Instagram: @SportsPowerBrunch | www.facebook.com/ SportsPowerBrunch/