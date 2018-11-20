The Ultimate Queen Celebration starring Marc Martel coming to Miami on Dec. 16

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County will present The Ultimate Queen Celebration, produced by Century Artists and starring Marc Martel, on Dec. 16 as part of its 2018-19 Live at Knight series.

The Ultimate Queen Celebration is an explosive tribute concert featuring the band’s iconic rock anthems such as Bohemian Rhapsody, We Will Rock You, We Are The Champions, Somebody To Love, Another One Bites The Dust, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love and much more.

Canadian singer-musician, Marc Martel, famously known for resembling and singing like the late Queen lead singer Freddie Mercury and for contributing vocal recordings for the upcoming Queen biographical film, Bohemian Rhapsody, is the lead vocalist for the high-energy concert.

Tickets To The Ultimate Queen Celebration are $39, $55 and $79. Tickets may be purchased through the Adrienne Arsht Center Box Office by calling 305-949-6722, or online at www.arshtcenter.org.

Martel not only sounds spot-on like Freddie Mercury, but also embodies the heart and soul Freddie poured into every song. After hearing Martel’s astonishing audition video — a cover of Somebody to Love, which has since garnered over 13 million views on YouTube — Queen’s Roger Taylor and Brian May handpicked the singer to take on lead vocals for this Queen tribute tour.

“That voice. You listen, close your eyes and you think it’s Freddie. It’s really uncanny,” Taylor said.

In addition to all the hits, The Ultimate Queen Celebration also incorporates an entirely unique angle that will have fans clamoring to hear several other sides of Martel.

“Near the end of Freddie’s life, he explored other styles of music beyond rock, including opera, so with that in mind, the show also includes a segment of familiar songs in the flavor of what they might have sounded like had Freddie ever gotten the chance to sing them,” Martel explained.

“For instance, I perform Ave Maria by myself on piano and also the great opera aria Nessun Dorma in the style of Freddie, so it gives the night some imaginative elements in the spirit of Queen, rather than strictly the letter of Queen. You could call it a greatest hits show with a twist where I get to explore other things that I wish Freddie could have recorded himself and wonder what could have been.”

For more information, visit https://theultimatequeencelebration.com/home.

For more information about the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, visit www.arshtcenter.org.