The Underline awarded $47,500 grant from The Miami Foundation

Friends of The Underline (FUL), a 501(c)3 non-profit organization advocating to transform the underutilized land below Miami’s Metrorail into a 10-mile linear park, urban trail and public art destination, recently announced it had been awarded a $47,500 grant with the support of The Miami Foundation, Office of the Mayor of Miami-Dade County, Miami-Dade County Board of County Commissioners, and the Miami-Dade County Department of Public Housing and Community Development.

The grant was made available to The Underline to help assist with economic distress as a result of the pandemic. The money will be used to help support additional staffing and administrative costs due to COVID-19 impacts.

“Just like so many others, our organization has not been immune to the impacts of COVID which has had a direct effect on our fundraising and operations efforts,” said Meg Daly, president and CEO for Friends of The Underline. “We are thankful for this generous grant from The Miami Foundation. The timing couldn’t be better, as we are soon opening our first phase of this groundbreaking project and want to ensure the community feels safe during these unprecedented times.”

The first phase of The Underline, the Brickell Backyard, is scheduled to open by the end of this year or early 2021. The first section, Brickell Backyard starts at the Miami River and ends at SW 13th St. In addition to a sound stage and outdoor gym, this portion of the project will include art installations, meeting and dining tables and gathering spaces — all of which will accommodate social distancing and encourage continued safety for the community now and in the future.

The Underline is a planned 10-mile urban trail, linear neighborhood park and public art destination that will span from the Miami River, north of Brickell Metrorail station, to Dadeland South. The Underline project will feature dedicated bike and pedestrian paths, amenities, art, programming, lighting, native vegetation, as well as safety features and improvements at road crossings. The Underline will be built in phases, the first of which will begin in the Brickell area. For more information, visit www.theunderline.org and/and @theunderlinemia on social media.