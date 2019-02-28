The Very Hungry Caterpillar coming to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium

Are you ready to have a colorful time this weekend with the entire family? This Saturday, the Miami-Dade County Auditorium is opening its doors to our community for a free puppet show, The Very Hungry Caterpillar, written by award-winning children’s book author and illustrator Eric Carle.

Using an imaginative storytelling approach, families will encounter a theater experience like no other that will teach kids a valuable lesson about self-love and acceptance.

The show follows a very tiny, hungry caterpillar who eats its way through savory treats to later transform into various playful animals. The caterpillar ends up taking an adventurous trip to the zoo, where it finds that, no matter how much it tries to be like other animals, the value in its own unique self is what matters the most.

Eric Carle has transcended children’s literature since 1969, illustrating more than 70 books and selling more than 145 million copies throughout his career. Remarkably known, The Very Hungry Caterpillar is one of his best works, which has been translated into 65 languages and sold 46 million copies around the world.

The show is presented by the Miami-Dade County Auditorium (MDCA), a venue with rich history in our city. Since the theatre opened its doors in 1951, the auditorium has served as the center for showcasing the diversity of Miami-Dade County’s cultural life. MDCA offers a rich season of shows, plays and events from all over the world with the objective of showcasing culturally diverse visual arts to the Miami community.

The event is free and open to the public this Saturday, March 2, at 3 p.m., but prior registration is required for admission. Visit https://miamidadecountyauditorium.org for more information or to register.