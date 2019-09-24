The Women’s Fund Miami-Dade 15thAnnual “Raise the Bar” Event to Aid Victims of Violence and Exploitation

More than 400 South Florida professionals from the legal, accounting and business communities will gather for a night of networking and cocktails to support The Women’s Fund Miami-Dadeat itsAnnual“ Raise the Bar” event. Proceeds are directed to advocacy and community investment programs that work to eliminate human trafficking and domestic violence, including supporting The Judge Amy Karan Legacy Fund.

The 15thannual Raise the Bar will be held on Thursday, October 17 at the National YoungArts Foundation Jewel Box, located at 2100 Biscayne Boulevard, from 6-8:30 p.m. In addition to networking and a cocktail reception, the evening will include a silent auction, hors d’oeuvres and open bar, sponsored by Bacardi, with wine and beer provided by PW Wine Distributors.

Highlighted auction items include a seven night Caribbean cruise in an oceanview stateroom from Royal Caribbean, a three night stay for two at any Playa Hotels & Resorts location and the right to name a character in author Rochelle Weinstein’s upcoming book.

Tickets are $75 per person in advance, $85 at the door, and Judiciary complimentary. The hashtag #rtbmiami2019 will be used for the event.

“When we started with Raise the Bar 15 years ago, I never dreamed this event would grow to the scale it has,” said April Boyer, committee chair and partner at K&L Gates. “Most importantly, the money raised directly helps support the important work The Women’s Fund-Miami Dade does in our community. Given that October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month, the timing of Raise the Bar is perfect to increase awareness. ”

Since its inception, funds raised from Raise the Bar have supported advocacy and grant making programs that work with survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking. These programs have included providing services such as legal assistance, shelter, counseling and education.

The event is sponsored by law firms and local businesses, including Champion sponsor Bacardi; Partner sponsors: American Airlines, Greenberg Traurig; Advocate sponsors: Jones Day, K&L Gates, Kaufman Rossin, Malloy & Malloy, PW Wine Distributors, Royal Caribbean Cruises; Counselor sponsors: Brady Law Firm, P.A.,Podhurt Orseck, The Miami Women’s Club, White & Case LLP; Amicus sponsors: Bast Amron LLP, DJ Self Born, Fair Trade Marketplace, Hertz·Sager, McDo nald Hopkins, Robert Half Legal, US Legal Support/Jody Shulman. Other community organizations are co-sponsors and are helping to promote the event, including Coral Gables Bar Association, Cuban American Bar Association, Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association, Haitian Lawyers Association, Legal Marketing Association, Southeast Region, The Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association for Women Lawyers, The Miami-Dade Chapter of the Florida Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers and Wilkie D. Ferguson, Jr. Bar Association.

For more information visit www.womensfundmiami.orgo r call 305-274-4772.