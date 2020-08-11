THE XXV ANNIVERSARY OF IBFM GOES VIRTUAL! AUGUST 15 – SEPTEMBER 13

1 of 5

Over the past twenty four successful years the Annual International Ballet Festival of Miami (IBFM) has had the pleasure of hosting ballet stars representing some of the most important Ballet and Contemporary companies from Europe, Asia, Latin America and USA.

For the first time all of the Festival’s performances, and events will be virtually streamed! A great opportunity to see the guest companies directly from home. The IBFM will also stream dance films, IBFM Archives, fine arts exhibition, dance book presentations and master classes.

Aug. 21 – Sept. 10: The IBFM presents “Support the Arts!” PLAY.ticketmundo.com

IBFM proudly presents “Support the Arts!” a fund raiser created to assist the dance community due to cancellation of events and uncertainty of when theaters will open again. Companies from Argentina, Brazil, Dominican Republic, Estonia, Italy, Philippines, Slovenia, Switzerland and USA present prerecorded full length performances. 19 performances are available on PLAY.ticketmundo.com. A $10 access fee will give the audience 24 hours to watch a performance of their choice. All Funds raised during “Support the Arts!” will go directly to participating companies. Your generous support and donations will help us keep arts alive.

Sept. 11 – 13: The Festival closes with three live streamed performances!

Featuring guest Principal Dancers from national ballet & contemporary dance companies.

Sept. 11/ 8:00 pm. “Contemporary Performance”; Sept. 12 / 8:00 pm “Etoiles Classical Grand Gala”, live from the Fillmore Miami Beach Jackie Gleason Theater, also presenting the IBFM “A Life for Dance” Lifetime Achievement Award honoring Dr. Daniel Lewis, internationally renowned dancer, teacher, choreographer, author and Miami New World School of the Arts founding Dean of Dance; and Sept. 13 / 5:00 pm. “Festival Closing Gala” performance featuring all live streamed companies presenting a different program.

Tickets for live stream performances available on PLAY.ticketmundo.com / $10 access fee

FREE EVENTS: streamed on the International Ballet Festival Facebook page

Aug. 15: The Official IBFM Poster Unveiling, created by Cuban Artist Noel Suarez, accompanied by a dance-inspired fine arts exhibition “Movement”, streamed from the beautiful Miami Hispanic Cultural Arts Center’s historic JW Warner House

Aug. 15 – 21: Virtual ballet workshops 10:00 am and 4:00 pm

Aug. 29: IBFM Dance Book Presentation; Authors interviewed by journalist Cameron Basden.

Dr. Daniel Lewis’s latest book “Daniel Lewis: A Life in Choreography and the Art of Dance” and ex-Miami City Ballet Principal Ballerina & Dimensions Dance Theatre Co-Director Jennifer Kronenberg’s acclaimed book “So you want to be a Ballerina?”

Aug. 15 – Sept. 10 IBFM Dance Film Series: featuring IBFM Archives highlighting the best performances over the past 24 years. Available free anytime on PLAY.ticketmundo.com.

Full schedule, performance and ticket information at www.internationalballetfestival.org