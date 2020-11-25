Thousands in Miami-Dade/Broward are missing out on no-cost or low-cost health insurance

One in five uninsured adults do not seek medical care because they cannot afford it. This can often lead to more severe health complications and hospital stays that can financially devastate many South Florida families.

The Affordable Care Act (often known as Obamacare) has helped many individuals and families in our community obtain health care coverage that they once could not afford. However, there are approximately 125,000 people in Miami-Dade County and approximately 85,000 people in Broward County who do not have insurance, even though they qualify for coverage at NO MONTHLY COST.

These are individuals who could receive free yearly checkups, no-cost preventative screenings such as mammograms, and comprehensive blood work – plus, the security of knowing they are covered should an unexpected health issue arise. The COVID-19 crisis has shown us why it’s so important, more so than ever, to have a health plan. You don’t want to miss out on this potentially lifesaving benefit.

We are in the final weeks for Open Enrollment, with a December 15 deadline to sign up for a 2021 ACA health plan.

Here are questions South Florida residents are asking about enrolling:

Is the ACA (Obamacare) still available?

Yes, the Affordable Care Act is still the law of the land. You must buy a plan by December 15 in order to have coverage beginning in January

Can I get help paying my premium?

Yes, financial assistance to lower your monthly payments for health insurance is available for those who qualify. Approximately 800,000 uninsured Floridians qualify for a subsidy and are missing out on no-cost or low-cost health insurance.

I couldn’t afford health insurance when I checked in past years. Has that changed?

If you’ve had any change in your income, lost your job or moved jobs, you want to check your coverage and assistance options. There are new benefits and rewards for 2021, such as $0 primary care, $0 virtual health, and rewards up to $500. Even if you couldn’t afford a plan in the past, you should contact a trusted insurance agent to see what you may qualify for this year.

Where can I get help?

Florida Blue has local agents who can provide one-on-one assistance in understanding insurance options, how to apply for financial assistance and enrolling. Visit FloridaBlue.com or call (800) 352-2583 to find an agent near you. You can also chat online, over the phone or by video chat about your needs and budget.

Get in the know, South Florida. Potentially lifesaving health insurance could be available to you at no cost. Visit FloridaBlue.com to find out if you qualify.