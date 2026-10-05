Tickets on sale for 2027 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show

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Tickets are on sale now for the 2027 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the world’s premier recreational boating event and the longest-running boat show in the Southeast U.S.

The 86th annual Miami Boat Show brings together thousands of boats, from entry-level cruisers and wake sport boats to luxury yachts, alongside the latest marine technologies, world debuts, and multiple waterfront venues across Miami and Miami Beach’s iconic coastline.

With a vast lineup of exhibitors and activities for every age and budget, it is the ultimate destination for every boating lifestyle. Tickets can be purchased at MiamiBoatShow.com.

Highlights of the 2027 Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show:

• New – The Entry Point, located at the entrance to Pride Park, is a hub to discover a wide variety of boats at entry-level price points.

• Discover what is new in boating, shop deals on the newest boats, marine technology and gear, with thousands of boat manufacturers and marine retail vendors convening from around the globe to showcase the best in the industry.

• Progressive Experience at Pride Park – offers a variety of boating activities, food, daily seminars and entertainment to immerse attendees in the boat life.

• Windward VIP Lounge returns to the Yacht Collection on Miami Beach as a luxury retreat for guests seeking a premium show experience, featuring an open bar, gourmet food, exclusive sponsor activations, private restrooms, and complimentary shuttle and water taxi service.

• Learn from the boating experts with dozens of daily, complimentary seminars, spanning topics from sailing and safety, to boater 101 and fishing.

Show dates and hours:

Feb. 10-14, 2027.

Wednesday, Feb 10, noon-7 p.m.

Thursday, Feb 11, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Friday, Feb 12, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb 13, 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Sunday, Feb 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Show locations:

The 2027 show spans four distinct venues, connected by water taxis and complimentary shuttle services, each offering a different piece of the boating experience:

• Miami Beach Convention Center: The show’s central hub, featuring thousands of boats up to 49 feet, leading engine manufacturers, marine electronics and retail pavilions stocked with everything from fishing gear to boating accessories.

• Pride Park: Adjacent to the Miami Beach Convention Center, Pride Park serves as the show’s lifestyle and entertainment core, featuring interactive activations, a variety of exhibitors, boater education seminars, and kid-friendly activities, and the new Entry Point – a hub to shop boats at lower price points – all in one central location.

• Sailor’s Cove at IGY Yacht Haven Grande Miami: A dedicated sailing enclave on the water at 838 MacArthur Causeway, showcasing sailboats and sailing gear for enthusiasts of every experience level.

• Miami Beach Yacht Collection on Collins Avenue: A premium waterfront showcase of powerboats and motor yachts from 30 to 125 feet, plus yacht tenders, set along Collins Avenue between 44th and 47th streets near the Fontainebleau and Eden Roc hotels.

The Miami Boat Show for boating enthusiasts of every level, from new buyers looking for their first boats to yacht owners and industry professionals, plus families and visitors seeking things to do in Miami and a waterfront experience.

Ticket packages:

Adult 1-Day, Wednesday Preview Ticket, $66

Adult 2-Day Preview + General Admission Ticket, $105

Adult 1-Day General Admission Ticket, $45

Adult 2-Day General Admission Ticket, $78

Youth 1-Day General Admission Ticket (6-15 years), $17

NEW – Family 4-pack (Thursday-Sunday only), $99

NEW – Super Sunday Adult General Admission , $30

One ticket grants access to all four venues.

Children 5 and under are free.

Learn more at MiamiBoatShow.com.

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