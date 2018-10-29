Tickets on sale for action-packed stunt show, Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel fans, assemble for this live, legendary battle to defend the universe from evil. The Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Spider-Man join forces with Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover the Wand of Watoomb before it falls into Loki’s hands in this all-new, spectacular arena stunt show.

Produced by Feld Entertainment, Marvel Universe LIVE! is performing at BB&T Center from Jan. 10 to 13, 2019 and at AmericanAirlines Arena from Jan. 17 to 21, 2019 for eight performances at each venue. Tickets are now on sale.

Star-Lord, Gamora, Rocket, Groot and Drax make their live production debut bringing their courage and misfit wit to Marvel Universe LIVE! Alongside all your favorite superheroes such as Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk, Black Widow, Wasp and Iron Fist, the Guardians of the Galaxy help fight the scheming, menacing and loathsome villains Loki, Yondu and Green Goblin.

Audiences will join in the quest that sparks new feuds with old foes, pitting student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

Witness cutting-edge special effects, aerial maneuvers, pyrotechnics, martial arts, motorcycle stunts and vast 3D video projection mapping in this completely new thrilling adventure. Fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel Universe and experience it all with their family — LIVE!

Tickets for Marvel Universe LIVE! are available on www.marveluniverselive.com. For group rates and information, reach out to FeldDirectGroups@feldinc.com or call 866-248-8740.

To discover more about Marvel Universe LIVE!, go to www.marveluniverselive.com.