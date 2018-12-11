Time to got ‘Over the Edge’ to benefit programs of Miami Youth for Christ

Over The Edge, one of the country’s best-known adventure-themed companies, is coming back to Miami on Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 to run a daylong event that will attract hundreds of rappellers, and even more onlookers, as Miami Youth for Christ and its supporters produce a thrilling experience for the third consecutive year.

The activity will take place at the Keyes Corporate Office Headquarters Building, located at 2121 SW Third Ave.

“This is one of the greatest experiences I have ever had…it’s safe, fun and most important of all…makes a significant contribution to help stop youth violence in our city by raising much-needed funds that support the highly-effective programs of Miami Youth for Christ, which serves nearly 8,000 young people in our community,” said Mike Pappas, CEO of The Keyes Real Estate Company, and major sponsor of the event.

“I salute Miami YFC, and encourage everyone to join me in this great cause, either by rappelling or supporting an at-risk youth who would like to go over the edge,” Pappas added.

Each rappeller pays $1,000 to go “Over The Edge.” Some individuals raise the funds necessary, others simply make a single donation.

“We are passionate about helping every one of the 254,000 11- to 19-year-olds in Miami, but we are especially mindful of the vulnerable, under-resourced, high-risk youth in our city,” said Miami YFC executive director Bonnie Rodriguez. “Our Juvenile Justice outreach program serves various residential facilities where Miami teens are living because they have been abandoned, abused, arrested or are at-risk in some way. Teens are counseled and inspired by trained adults and one-on-one sessions.

“Our Campus Life program combines healthy relationships with creative programs to help young people on high school campuses make good choices, establish a solid foundation for life, and positively impact their lives and their schools. We currently have a presence on 12 high schools throughout Miami Dade County. These are just two of the five programs operating under the guidance and leadership of Miami Youth for Christ,” Rodriguez added.

The other programs are Catalyst Hip-Hop, City Life and MYLI (Miami Youth Leadership Initiative). Miami Youth for Christ offers Juvenile Justice detention and after-care mentoring programs at 9 residential and after-care facilities. It partners with the Department of Juvenile Justice to offer mentors to every youth re-entering the community, and participates in Engage 305 on the Juvenile Services Board, the DJJ statewide Faith Network and other city-wide initiatives to stop youth violence.

Last year, 90 individuals ranging in age from 10 to 90 years old rappelled. Among them was 17-year-old Citlaly from Homestead and who is pictured on the cover of this year’s Over The Edge promotional material.

“I loved it! I have personally been helped by the City Life after-school program,” Citlaly said. “The counselors have brought me through many difficulties, and today I can say that their love and dedication have guided me to where I am now…an “A” student at Miami Dade College.”

Miami YFC event planner Sonia Rehder is very enthusiastic about this year’s OTE.

“There are a number of great incentives for rappellers this year, from tee shirts to a weekend stay at a luxurious Miami hotel, and everybody has a blast doing this! There’s grilled hamburgers, and sodas to buy, live deejay music, and a wonderful spirit of good fellowship that’s hard to beat,” she said.

Rodriguez said last year’s OTE brought in $140,000. This year’s stated goal is $250,000.

“With these funds, we can continue to grow our programs, serving more and more of our community’s many hurting teens,” she said.

Miami Youth for Christ, founded in 1948, has earned a top four-star rating from Charity Navigator, the largest and most utilized evaluator of charities in the USA, providing data on 1.8 million non-profits and ratings for close to 10,000 charities. Miami YFC is served by an active board of directors who meet monthly, and its headquarters is located at 9350 SW 79 Ave. Miami Youth for Christ is part of YFC International, with over 300 chapters around the United States and over 100 chapters in other countries around the world.

To register to rappel or to donate to this worthwhile cause, visit miamiovertheedge.com, call 305-271-2442, or email srehder@miamiyfc.com.