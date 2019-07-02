Tomorrowland is a place where we unite

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

There’s a new sheriff in town, and this one is armed with some of the most unusual and delectable food and drink in one of the most historic and cool hangouts in Miami. Tomorrowland is the name, and Co-founder/owner Jessica Victor describes her place as “One family, diverse cultures, different upbringings, same passion. In a one-of-a-kind environment, for all to enjoy.”

Tomorrowland is geared to satisfy the palates and need for bonding that we all seek. Families with kids, happy hour partiers, pre and post-sports and artistic event revelers, tourists looking for where the locals go. It’s a place where the charm and history of Miami is celebrated. A cool bar with sweet music, a local vibe and above all, terrific food and drinks. It’s that simple. Whatever your itch, Tomorrowland will satisfy it.

“The Tomorrowland theme is ‘a place where we unite’ and the meaning behind that is working together in unity toward what tomorrow may bring,” she says. “We’ve created a bar and restaurant catering to people of all demographics that represent what we all strive for…a world where we’re all united as one people.”

Open since December 2018, Tomorrowland is becoming renowned for its delicious “gourmet bar food with a twist,” local craft beers, creative cocktails, and an ongoing happy hour offered around the clock at any time of day or night. Among the most popular items are delectable truffle mac and cheese with bacon and shiitake mushrooms, shrimp tacos with spicy mayo, mango relish and serrano pepper, and smoked fish dip croquetas. From Tomorrowland’s incredible brunch menu, try “The Cinn-er,” a Knausberry Farm cinnamon roll with fried chicken and bourbon bacon maple syrup.

Thirsty, don’t miss the fan favorite Spicy Nikki, a jalapeno and pineapple-infused tequila with a mango puree agave and lime, or one of the locally brewed craft beers on tap.

There’s plenty of seating indoors and on the breezy outdoor patio where picnic tables and high-tops overlook downtown Miami’s majestic skyline. Complementing the fare and drinks are funky, family-friendly music wafts from speakers and large-screen televisions air major sports games. There are even board games set up for the young and young at heart.

Tomorrowland is located at 1368 North Miami Avenue near the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts. It’s sited in a renovated former automobile garage and pop-up art gallery, complete with the original massive garage doors, where scenes from blockbuster movies The Fast and the Furious and Rock of Ages were once filmed. Coca Cola also did a major advertising shoot there in recent years.

“The building has always been named Tomorrowland, and we decided to keep it, to honor the history of this pioneer part of Miami. We kept the original façade and just modernized the interior. Instead of building out a new kitchen, we use a trailer outside for our cooking, which our customers think is really cool,” says Jessica, who spent months renovating the space with her husband and father, who are also her partners in Tomorrowland.

“My family has been in the restaurant business for half a century and we always wanted to create a really special place. We followed that old adage “build it and they will come,” says Jessica.

And they did.

Open seven days a week, Tomorrowland is located at 1368 N. Miami Avenue. For more information, please visit www.tomorrowlandmiami.com.