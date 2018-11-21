Total Rewards Association joins the Greater Miami Chamber to celebrate first-ever conference

Celebrating its first-ever regional conference, the Total Rewards Association of South Florida (TRASF) marked the historic occasion Oct. 18 with a ribbon cutting ceremony at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, site of the all-day professional human resources total rewards association representing compensation, benefits, and wellness management trade event.

TRASF is the premier organization in Miami-Dade, Broward, and Palm Beach Counties in the field of total rewards, offering professional development programming and social events.

The mission of TRASF is to educate and connect – and to be the South Florida Resource Center for Total Rewards for the HR and the business communities engaged in the three pillars of Total Rewards: compensation, benefits, and wellness – all of which support the success of an effective and strong talent management program.

Among the hundreds of conference delegates present were hosting Board Members of TRASF and high-ranking guests, including 2018 President Angel L Perez; 2018 President-Elect Marlene Rogers; Incoming 2019 President Maria Drew; Keynote Speaker Jose Tomas, Principal & Managing Partner-BrandSparc; FIU Professor and MSHRM (Masters of Science in Human Resource Management) Program Director Marc Weinstein; TRASF Board Member David Nunes; and TRASF 2018 Vice President of Marketing & Communications Leo Alexander.

Formerly known as the South Florida Compensation & Benefits Association, TRASF was formed in 1987 by professionals of local companies interested in fostering education and the exchange of information among compensation and benefits practitioners and policy makers. The organization is a member association of the WorldatWork Local Network.

“We share in the excitement of this new milestone for the Total Rewards Association,” said Karina Tellez, Membership Growth Administrator for the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC).

“Their dedication to the field of human resources Total Rewards and ongoing support of the Miami business community are well worth celebrating.”

As a member of GMCC, TRASF joins hundreds of other local companies and organizations benefiting from the services the chamber provides. GMCC brings together the brightest minds in South Florida business to represent one voice, and form lifelong, meaningful relationships along the way.

For information, contact GMCC by calling 305-577-5471 or by visiting www.MiamiChamber.com

The Total Rewards Conference, hosted at FIU’s Roz & Cal Kovens Conference Center in North Miami, offered attendees multiple features and opportunities:

Automatic 2019 TRASF membership;

Conference Keynote speaker Jose Tomas, Total Rewards Executive;

Breakout sessions facilitated by subject-matter experts, and eligibility for re-certification credits or CEUs;

Access to HR and business exhibitors offering the latest in products and services that support total rewards and talent management; and

Impactful networking and social sessions during and after the conference.

South Florida is a regional center for HR management expertise, with several strong organizations located here, including Total Rewards Association of South Florida, noted FIU Professor Weinstein, “Which is why we are so pleased to host and participate in the TRASF conference.”

Ranked number one in the U.S. by HR.com, FIU offers one of the largest master of science in HR management programs in the country. For information, visit MSHRM.fiu.edu.

ABOUT TRASF

TRASF members at all levels across South Florida, represent organizations including financial services, food service, healthcare, high tech, hospitality, insurance, manufacturing, non-profit, retail, utilities, public and government agencies.

For information about Total Rewards Association of South Florida, visit www.trasf.org.