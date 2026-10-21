Keep Miami-Dade Moving During PortMiami’s Busiest Season

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Traffic congestion around PortMiami affects more than cruise passengers. It also impacts residents, businesses and commuters who rely on the surrounding roads every day. We recognize those challenges and are taking additional steps to improve traffic flow, particularly during the busiest days of the cruise season.

As Miami-Dade County prepares to welcome millions of cruise passengers during the 2026–2027 season, PortMiami is working to improve access to the world’s busiest cruise port while minimizing disruptions to the surrounding community. With 81 high‑traffic days ahead, each bringing seven to 10 cruise ships into port with as many as 80,000 combined passengers, effective traffic management is no longer a convenience. It is a necessity.

In response to concerns about traffic congestion, I brought together PortMiami leadership and our transportation and public safety partners to identify solutions and develop a plan to improve traffic flow. PortMiami is working with the PortMiami Tunnel team, cruise lines, cargo companies, taxicab and rideshare services, as well as passenger motor carriers to provide clearer directional guidance and improve traffic flow. Travelers heading to Terminals AA through D will be directed through the tunnel, while those heading to Terminals E through V will use the PortMiami Bridge. Designated staging areas for transportation providers will also help reduce unnecessary congestion. Technology is another important part of this effort. Through its partnership with GridMatrix, PortMiami will continue leveraging AI‑powered computer vision tools to monitor traffic patterns and predict bottlenecks. The information will help guide traffic management decisions and improve coordination during peak periods.

These efforts will be complemented by enhanced on-the-ground support from PortMiami, Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and City of Miami Police Department, whose personnel will assist with traffic management at Biscayne Boulevard and surrounding areas on selected high-traffic dates.

Passengers also have an important role to play. PortMiami is launching two educational videos, “Arrive at Your Embarkation Time” and “Choose the Right Entrance,” to help travelers plan their arrival and navigate the port more efficiently. Arriving at the appropriate time and using the correct entrance can help reduce unnecessary backups.

In addition, new and continuing partnerships with cruise lines will provide complimentary airport shuttle transfers on select dates for select trips, offering passengers another transportation option while helping reduce the number of personal vehicles entering the port during peak hours.

Managing the world’s busiest cruise port, located on a 520-acre island, requires thoughtful planning, coordination and the ability to adapt as travel patterns change. These traffic management strategies are not just operational upgrades, they are investments in Miami-Dade County’s future.

A thriving port should never come at the expense of a thriving city. Our responsibility is to ensure PortMiami continues to serve as a major economic engine for Miami-Dade County while improving the experience for the residents, businesses, commuters and visitors who depend on the roads around it.