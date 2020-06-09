Transit Workers Unexpectedly Endorse Renier Diaz de la Portilla for Miami-Dade County Commissioner

Transport Workers Union Local 291, the union representing over 2,800 Dade County transit workers, announced today its endorsement of Renier Diaz de la Portilla for County Commission District 5. This endorsement was unexpected as the transit workers had once backed the incumbent Eileen Higgins when she ran for Commission two years ago.

“Renier running for County Commission is a game changer for our workers. We are on the frontlines every day and we know his record. He genuinely supports a sustainable and high performing transit system. He will actually improve Dade County transit – not just talk about it,” said Jeffrey Mitchell, President of TWU 291 and a longtime transit worker.

“Renier Diaz de la Portilla just recently entered the race for the County Commission District 5 seat. As a former state legislator and school board member, he championed the rights of working-class families. He grew up in this district and will be a true representative of the citizens. We support him.

“We also must be upfront with the public. Higgins talked a big game about being a supporter of Miami-Dade County transit. She pretended to care about the workers and the riders. We gave her a chance – she let us down,” said Mitchell.