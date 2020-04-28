TWU Local 291 Issues #RideNotDie Challenge to Miami Dade County Transit Director Alice Bravo

As many continue to shelter in place and work from home due to COVID-19, Miami-Dade County transit workers are heading out every day to ensure that essential employees can get to and from work during this crisis. This means that thousands of citizens continue to rely on our public transit every day.

During this time, it is imperative that we are able to provide both riders and drivers with a safe mode of transportation that adheres to CDC regulations and guidelines for COVID-19 mitigation, including providing masks for drivers, increased sanitation of public transit vehicles throughout the day, and enforced social distancing and riding protocols when in operation.

Despite weeks of requests for these sanitation resources and safety regulations, Miami-Dade County Transit has yet to implement many of the much-needed safeguards to stop the spread of coronavirus throughout our communities.

As a result, Miami-Dade County transportation workers have been forced to file litigation against Transit Director Alice Bravo for failure to fix these continuing life-threatening violations of safety protocols in the public transit system.

The lives of our workers, our passengers and our communities are at great risk with every passing day that Ms. Bravo fails to provide proper safety protocols for our transit system.

We challenge Alice Bravo to #RideNotDie by joining us on our buses for a full shift without any safety protocols and guidelines in place.