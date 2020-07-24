TWU Local 570 Joins Growing List of Transportation Endorsements for Penelas

The union for aviation ground crew workers support Penelas as a leader with honesty and integrity who will fight for working families

Tthe Alex Penelas for Miami-Dade County Mayor campaign garnered another transportation endorsement, this time from the unit of Transportation Workers Union Local 570, the union representing more than 1100 aviation ground crew and flight service employees at Miami International Airport. The endorsement marks the third major stamp of approval from transportation leaders in Miami-Dade County in the past week.

“We believe Alex Penelas is the right choice for the working men and women of Miami-Dade County because of his continuous efforts to bring honesty and integrity back to the county. We are proud to endorse his candidacy and recognize his advocacy on behalf of working families,” said TWU Local 570 Vice President and Political Chair Andrew Rangolan.

Members of TWU Local 570, which include aircraft maintenance technicians, fleet service clerks, ground support technicians, and inventory control specialists at the Miami International Airport, are under tremendous pressure to make ends meet in the face of worsening economic conditions. Additionally, the county’s leadership over the past decade has failed the community by providing a subpar transportation system and airport facilities that do not meet residents’ full needs.

“The Miami International Airport is the single most important economic engine of Miami-Dade County and its employees fuel the third-busiest airport in the country for international passengers and the top airport for international freight,” said Penelas. “Over the past decade, we have seen how loopholes and subcontracting have been used to suppress airport workers’ wages, making it increasingly difficult for them to live and work in Miami-Dade County. As we face uncertain times, I am grateful for the support of TWU Local 570 and their confidence in my ability to lead the county in this time of crisis,” he added.

Earlier this week, Penelas received the highest marks for his transportation policies from The Riders Alliance, a grassroots organization seeking to improve mobility for all in Miami-Dade, and was endorsed by TWU Local 291, the union for Miami-Dade County transit workers.