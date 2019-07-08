Uchi, Tahini Street Food first retail tenants at Wynwood 25

East End Capital and Related Group have closed on leases totaling 7,500 square feet with nationally-recognized food and beverage providers Uchi and Tahini Street Food, making them the first retail tenants at Wynwood 25, a mixed-use development ideally located in the heart of the Wynwood Arts District.

Uchi Miami is led by James Beard Award-winning chef Tyson Cole, bringing one of Austin’s most prolific and best-known sushi and non-traditional Japanese eateries to the Magic City. It will be Hai Hospitality’s first restaurant in Florida. Occupying 5,500 square feet, Uchi Miami will have direct access to the property’s paseo and feature outdoor seating.

“From the start, we wanted to bring establishments reflective of the unique and eclectic character of Wynwood. Uchi Miami will add to the area’s growing repertoire of renowned chefs,” said Marc Gitto, managing director of East End Capital.

San Diego-based Tahini Street Food will occupy 2,000 square feet and will bring Wynwood patrons authentic Middle Eastern flavors, inspired by its founder’s Egyptian and Syrian background. Named one of Yelp’s “Top 100 Places Eat in the U.S.,” Tahini’s Wynwood location will be its first on the East Coast.

Opening this summer, Wynwood 25, is a 400,000-square-foot mixed-use project featuring 289 rental apartments and 31,000 square feet of ground-floor retail, along with 340 parking spaces. It is ideally situated at the “main-and-main” location between NW 24th and 25th streets immediately west of Second Avenue, the neighborhood’s principle thoroughfare.

Retail leasing at Wynwood 25 is being managed by Richard Skulnik, Lindsay Zegans and Beth Rosen at RIPCO.

For more information on Wynwood 25 and to stay up to date with its progress, visit www.wynwood25.com and follow @wynwood25_ on Instagram.