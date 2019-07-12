UHealth Launches New Deep Brain Stimulation Treatment for Epilepsy

A clinical team from the University of Miami Miller School

of Medicine’s Comprehensive Epilepsy Center and the Department of Neurosurgery

recently performed Florida’s second deep brain stimulation (DBS) surgery for a patient

with intractable epilepsy. The new treatment, which was approved by the U.S. Food &

Drug Administration (FDA) in 2018, offers a new therapeutic strategy for patients whose

epilepsy cannot be treated effectively by medications or resective surgery.

“This is an important step forward in our program,” said Andres M. Kanner, M.D.,

professor of clinical neurology, chief of the epilepsy division in the Miller School’s

Department of Neurology, and director of the epilepsy center. “Many patients can

potentially benefit from DBS, one of the types of neuromodulation therapy, which

consists in sending electrical pulses to the anterior nucleus of the thalamus and from that

structure, to electric circuits of the brain involved in the development of epileptic

seizures.”

A pivotal study in the United States, showed a significant decline in the frequency of

seizures in 60 percent of 110 patients with previously uncontrolled epilepsy. The FDA

has approved DBS for patients 18 years and older.

“While not curative, this therapy over time can yield a reduction of more than 50 percent

in seizure frequency in about 60 to 70 percent of patients,” added Dr. Kanner. “Our

center is the only facility in South Florida offering this option for safe and effective

improvement in seizure frequency.” He noted that the Miller School center has received

a level-IV designation by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers for providing the

most comprehensive evaluations and treatments for all forms of epilepsy.

On June 4, Jonathan R. Jagid, M.D., associate professor of neurological surgery,

implanted the Medtronic DBS system into the thalamus of a 35-year-old Miami man who

had daily seizures for the past 20 years. “We are hopeful that this stimulation will reduce

those seizures and allow him to enjoy a much better quality of life,” he said.

Dr. Jagid added that the patient, whose name was not released, had failed other surgical

therapies as well as stimulation of the vagus nerve, another type of neuromodulation

therapy for certain types of epilepsy. “DBS can be used in patients who have failed prior

surgeries, as well as those who do not respond to medication,” he added.

In the U.S., DBS has been used to treat patients with Parkinson’s disease and other

movement disorders, said Dr. Jagid. It involves precisely implanting leads into various

FDA-approved areas of the brain and connecting them to an electrical stimulator. “DBS

is like a pacemaker for the brain,” he added. “It works around the clock, disrupting the

seizure pattern.”

According to the Epilepsy Foundation, about 30 percent of the 3.4 million individuals in

the United States have epilepsy do not respond to medications, leaving surgery and now

DBS as the therapeutic options.

The UHealth Comprehensive Epilepsy Center of the University of Miami, Miller School

of Medicine is the oldest comprehensive epilepsy center in South Florida and since its

inception has had a very distinguished history. The Comprehensive Epilepsy Center has

been designated as a level-IV center by the National Association of Epilepsy Centers.

This designation is given to centers that provide the most comprehensive evaluations and

cutting edge surgical treatments for all forms of epilepsy.