Ultra Music Festival Sponsors Back-to-School Haircut Drive At Just Right Barbershop and Beauty Salon in Overtown

Ultra Music Festival, in collaboration with Just Right Barbershop and Beauty Salon and with the support of City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon and the Miami Police Department, hosted a community event to get students ready for school by providing free haircuts and hair stylings before the new school year began.

For over 60 years, Just Right Barbershop and Beauty Salon has served the Overtown community. Just Right Barbershop and Beauty Salon is owned and operated by Pastor Willie Williams Senior, alongside his wife and children. As a community leader, Pastor Williams has actively been involved in improving the lives of children living in Overtown.

This year Just Right Barbershop was able to provide those services to students for free thanks to Ultra Music Festival sponsoring the event. The event, which took place Saturday, August 18th, provided haircuts and hair stylings to over 150 students returning to school in the Overtown community. Food, drinks and gifts provided by staff from Ultra Music Festival kept the students happily entertained as they awaited their haircuts.

When asked how the idea was formulated, Ray Martinez, Ultra Music Festival’s Chief of Security, stated “We wanted to do something involving kids and school, so we reached out to the community to ask what was needed. This was a great event for the community. The Ultra Music Festival family is thankful to have the opportunity to give something back and help the residents of Overtown.”

Ultra Music Festival is the world’s premier Electronic Dance Music Festival which was founded in Miami 20 years ago.