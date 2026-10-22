United Way Miami Campaign targets most urgent needs

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With 56 percent of Miami-Dade households living in poverty or earning less than they need to afford basic necessities, United Way Miami has launched “United is the Way,” its 2026-27 Annual Community Campaign to mobilize employers, donors, volunteers and community partners around the county’s most pressing needs.

Guided by United Way Miami’s “Blueprint for Impact,” the campaign supports solutions that help residents build financial stability, improve their health and pursue educational and career opportunities, including workforce training, financial coaching, early childhood education, veteran support and investments in nonprofit programs throughout Miami-Dade.

United Way Miami partners with employers across Miami-Dade to conduct 140 workplace giving campaigns each year, bringing employees together to support their community. Every campaign makes a meaningful difference, with special recognition going to Miami-Dade County Public Schools, Publix and Ryder, each of which contributed more than $1 million during the past campaign year.

Leading this year’s campaign is Felipe Basulto, market president–retail in South Florida for TD Bank, who returns as campaign chair.

“I have volunteered with United Way Miami for many years and I see firsthand how our investments make a difference in the community that I love,” Basulto said. “As someone entrusted with other people’s money, I take stewardship seriously. Seeing the work and the results gives me confidence that my contributions are put to good use. I feel fortunate to be able to give back, and I encourage others who have the means to join me in supporting United Way Miami with that same confidence.”

Basulto is joined by volunteer leaders representing United Way Miami’s Giving Communities, who contribute their time, resources and networks to advance the organization’s mission and inspire others to get involved. The 2026-27 leadership includes:

• Heidy M. Duarte, Kaufman Rossin, Tocqueville Society co-chair

• Rush Norton, Merrill Lynch, Tocqueville Society co-chair

• Kim Gerber, Chief Legal Office, Women United co-chair

• Emma Pacetti, Grove Bank & Trust, Women United co-chair

• Dain de Souza, de Souza Legal, P.A., Young Leaders chair

• Raymond Dueñas, Miami Herald/el Nuevo Herald, Young Leaders co-chair

• Raul Lopez, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, LINC chair

• David Benson, PNC Bank, LINC co-chair

• Adriana Oliva, AO Insight Group, Small Business United co-chair

• Genir Ruiz, Mission HCM, Small Business United co-chair

“When more than half of Miami-Dade households are struggling to afford the basics, the need for our community to come together has never been clearer,” said Symeria Hudson, president and CEO of United Way Miami. “No single organization can solve these challenges alone. This campaign gives every employer, donor, volunteer and partner a way to be part of the solution and help create lasting impact across Miami-Dade. This is what United looks like.”

More ways to get involved

The campaign extends beyond financial giving. Individuals can participate in hands-on volunteer opportunities, advocate for issues affecting Miami-Dade and attend events that support United Way Miami’s work. Giving Communities, including Women United, Young Leaders, Small Business United, LINC and the Tocqueville Society, connect donors and community-minded leaders through philanthropy, networking, volunteerism and signature experiences.

Upcoming opportunities include Women United Bingo & Bubbles on Oct. 24, Young Leaders Build Your Own Brunch on Nov. 22 and the Amerant Bank 5K on Jan. 24, 2027. For a complete calendar, visit unitedwaymiami.org/events.

“However you choose to get involved, there is a place for you at United Way Miami,” Hudson added. “Give. Advocate. Volunteer. Partner. United is the Way.”

To make a contribution, visit Give to your United Way/United Way Miami. To explore Giving Communities, visit unitedwaymiami.org/join-a-giving-community.

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