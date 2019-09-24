United Way of Miami-Dade announces 2019-20 annual campaign co-chairs

Co-chairing the 2019-20 United Way of Miami-Dade annual campaign are Steven J. Brodie, Frank Gonzalez and Neisen Kasdin.

Every year, the campaign calls upon more than 250 workplaces and their employees, and thousands of individual contributors to build community by helping people care for one another. The annual campaign is the driving force that allows United Way to respond to daily community needs and be ready to activate when disasters strike, leaving a lasting impact in our hometown and around the world.

“Throughout our 95-year history we have had the privilege of working with business, civic and philanthropic leaders who work alongside staff, giving of their time, talent and treasure to continue to build a more resilient, and stronger Miami,” said Maria C. Alonso, president and CEO, United Way of Miami-Dade.

“Our annual campaign sustains all of our work, including financial support for 100 programs at more than 60 agency partners throughout our community and we simply could not do it without dedicated leaders like Steve, Frank and Neisen, and our entire campaign cabinet,” Alonso added.

Steven J. Brodie is the co-managing shareholder of Carlton Fields and serves as co-leader of the firm’s insurance practice and insurance industry groups. He was recognized by The Best Lawyers in America and Florida Super Lawyers as well as named one of the “Top Lawyers” in South Florida.

Frank Gonzalez is the managing principal of the MBAF Miami office, and spearheads the audit department, where he leads the firm’s financial institutions and SEC practices. He received the “Power Leader in Banking and Finance” award from the South Florida Business Journal in 2016.

Neisen Kasdin is the managing partner of Akerman Miami, where he practices in the areas of land use and zoning and public-private partnerships. He was recognized by Chambers USA and The Legal 500 as one of the leading land use lawyers in Florida.

Brodie, Gonzalez and Kasdin have built a campaign cabinet of volunteer leaders who will work closely with staff to engage and inspire business, faith groups, government, labor unions, nonprofits and everyday citizens to support the community.

Campaign cabinet co-chairs include:

Jonathan Alfonso, Title Answers

Randy Carballo, Blanca Commercial Real Estate

Justin Firestone, Wheels Up

Jake Freeman, The Northern Trust Company

Brian Y. Goldmeier, BYG Strategies

Jeffrey Gordon, JLL

Gerald Grant III, AXA Advisors LLC

Jennifer Grant, Volunteer leader

Seth Kaplan, Gunster

Ann Machado, Creative Staffing

Ivan Mladenovic, Preemo IT

Soledad Picon, Picon & Co.

Susan Potter Norton, Norton & Blue PA

David Seifer, Stearns Weaver Miller PA

Tara Smith, Miami-Dade County

Erin Sutherland, Young Leaders, Bank of America

Eric Vander, The Northern Trust Company

Since 1924, United Way of Miami-Dade has been an innovative force in the community, successfully responding to emerging needs and transforming people’s lives. Today its work is focused on education, financial stability and health — the building blocks for a good life.

United Way invests in quality programs, advocates for better policies, engages people in the community and generate resources.

To learn more, give, advocate or volunteer, visit unitedwaymiami.org.