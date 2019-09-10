United Way Young Leaders beautify elementary school

Just in time for the new school year, United Way of Miami-Dade Young Leaders beautified Miami Shores Elementary for students, teachers and family to enjoy.

On Saturday, Aug. 10,, volunteers decorated the teacher’s lounge, installed a free library, created an outdoor learning space and painted a tricycle track.

After noticing the refrigerator in the teachers’ lounge was not operating, the volunteers raised the money needed to buy a new refrigerator and microwave for the teachers. Both items were purchased and installed the same day thanks to the power of the more than 40 volunteers who dedicated their Saturday to the effort.

United Way Young Leaders make an annual gift of $1,000 or more to United Way and is comprised of nearly 1,000 young professionals, age 40 and under, who invest their time, talent and resources to build a stronger Miami. The group enjoys a series of year-round networking events and volunteer activities that provide personal and professional growth opportunities while benefiting United Way’s work in education, financial stability and health.