This slideshow requires JavaScript.

This morning, United Teachers of Dade officers Karla Hernandez Mats, Tony White and Mindy Festge, are traveling from Opa Locka airport to the Bahamas to deliver 550 boxes of supplies, 165 cases of water, and 25 palettes with donations, on a flight led by Captain Barrington Irving, a Miami Northwestern Senior High alumni and the youngest pilot to fly around the world in a single engine plane.