Vice Chairwoman Edmonson cuts ribbon on renovated Allapattah library

Miami-Dade County Commission Vice Chairwoman Audrey M. Edmonson, joined by Miami Dade County Public Library System Director Ray Baker and members of the community, cut the ribbon on the newly renovated Allapattah Branch on Dec. 13, 2018.

First opened in June 1942 in a store building at 1565 NW 36th Street, the library moved twice before opening on December 1, 1963 at its current location at 1897 NW 20thSt. In June 2018, the Allapattah Branch was moved to a temporary location during renovations. The $420,000 project was funded by the Building Better Communities General Obligation Bond Program.

Renovations and improvements include a new air conditioning system; new roof, ceiling and interior/exterior light fixtures; updated and increased access to electricity throughout the building; interior/exterior painting; updated signage; new flooring and furniture; new landscaping; new public computers; computer setup for classroom/workshop capabilities; co-working area for small meetings and presentations; new collection of books, DVDs and audiobooks; three new flat screen TVs/digital monitors for information, classes and gaming and interactive Smart Board and children’s Smart Tablebench.