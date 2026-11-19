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Barry University recently named Victor Romano, vice provost of Academic Affairs who holds a doctorate in sociology, permanent dean of the College of Arts and Sciences, effective Nov 1.

Romano, PhD, who has served as interim dean since June, brings nearly 20 years of Barry faculty and leadership experience to the university’s largest and most academically diverse college.

“Dean Romano has spent nearly two decades earning the trust of our faculty and the respect of our students,” said Barry University president Mike Allen, PhD. “He hears what our community needs and turns it into action. Since June, he has led the College of Arts and Sciences with the vision, care, and integrity our community deserves, and we are excited to make that leadership permanent.”

Romano’s vision for the new chapter of the college includes building on CONNECT@Barry, a student success initiative measured by retention, graduation rates, and career readiness. He plans to remove barriers students face, step in earlier when they struggle, and create clearer pathways from enrollment to graduation and meaningful careers.

He also aims to make innovation a hallmark of the college through new interdisciplinary programs, expanded experiential learning, and the thoughtful integration of emerging technologies, including AI.

“Barry has been my academic home for almost 20 years now,” Romano said. “This university’s faculty, staff, and students have shaped who I am as an educator. Leading the College of Arts and Sciences gives me a new way to expand my impact, and I am honored to continue contributing directly to our students’ success as the college begins its next chapter.”

Romano will continue to serve as vice provost for academic affairs, leading university-wide academic policy, curriculum, faculty governance, and strategic academic initiatives. He previously served as vice provost for student success and undergraduate studies and as chair of the Faculty Senate.

A sociologist whose scholarship has examined racial and ethnic relations, gender stratification, and childlessness, Romano serves on the boards of directors of Housing Opportunities Project for Excellence (HOPE) Inc. and Catholic Health Services. He also has served on the Florida Advisory Committee to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights and as chair of the Miami-Dade County Commission on Human Rights.

Romano earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and anthropology from Florida International University and master’s and doctoral degrees in sociology from the University of Florida.

About Barry University

As South Florida’s largest private Catholic institution of higher learning and as one of the leading universities in the nation for promoting social mobility, Barry University is preparing students for the future workforce by offering them more than 100-degree programs in a variety of disciplines and giving them the tools and real-world experience that transform concepts into impact.

Barry’s programs center on experiential and service learning, responding to market conditions and addressing critical societal needs. Barry graduates are socially conscious leaders in many industries and in their communities.

Learn more at barry.edu.

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