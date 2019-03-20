Villagers’ annual Garden Tour supports historic preservation

Entering a secret garden are (l-r) Villager Christy Starr-Klevan of Coconut Grove with Charlotte Barrett of Miami Beach and Pat Blanco of Coral Gables.

Pictured (l-r) are Coral Gables residents Dr. Terry Reisman, Marcia Reisman and Villager Kathy-Ann Marlin.

Pictured are Coral Gables homeowner Steve Yevich (left) and landscape architect Buck Reilly from Habify.

Hundreds of garden-lovers enjoyed warm temperatures, blue skies, and lush landscapes during The Villagers’ recent “A Kaleidoscope of Gardens” tour featuring a behind-the-scenes look at five private gardens.



For more than 30 years the group has hosted a spring tour to benefit local historic preservation and college scholarships for architecture students with a preservation focus.



The event, conducted on Mar. 2, was chaired by Coral Gables resident Terry Cook and Jody Crosland from Pinecrest. Committee members included Gables residents Sheila Revell, who handled garden acquisitions, and Mary Beth Burke, who coordinated staffing for the event.



Other committee members included Loyda Lewis from Pinecrest who coordinated the homemade treats made by Villager members for their guests and Miami resident Beverly Loftus who spearheaded ticket sales.

Palmetto Bay resident Debbie Kavanaugh and Cutler Bay resident Garth Fairbairn headed up the boutique held at Pinecrest Gardens featuring garden-related vendors as well as the Villagers’ popular Attic Treasures vintage sale.



The Villagers is Miami-Dade County’s oldest historic preservation organization, founded in 1966. More than 70 local organizations have received funding for preservation projects, many with multiple grants.