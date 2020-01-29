Vizcaya Hat Luncheon returns March 10th

On Tuesday, March 10, 2020, the formal Italian gardens at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens will be in full bloom as more than 350 guests don the latest spring fashions for the 12th Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon. Presented by Messika Paris with co-chairs Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Swanee DiMare and Christy Martin, the luncheon honors Vizcaya’s artistic spirit in its most relatable form – fashion – by invoking elements of the estate, from plants reflected in floral hats to architectural lines drawn on avant-garde pieces.

Much like spring brings renewal, the lovingly-nicknamed “hat luncheon” gives new life to this National Historic Landmark by raising funds for its continued preservation. It ensures that Vizcaya can continue to serve as a cultural hub and community resource for future generations.

Emceed by Emmy Award-winner Laurie Jennings and WPLG Local 10 anchor Louis Aguirre, the luncheon begins with a cocktail reception starting at 11:00 a.m. An elegant al fresco lunch is then served on the waterfront terrace in view of Vizcaya’s iconic Stone Barge. Throughout the day, there will be informal modeling featuring designed by Valentino, the luncheon’s Fashion Sponsor, as well as a pop up shop by Messika Paris providing styling consultations. For James Deering ticket holders, the Après Fete takes place in the courtyard starting at 3:00 p.m. and includes entertainment, light bites and wine bar.

The 12th Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon’s Co-Chairs are Eilah Campbell-Beavers, Swanee DiMare and Christy Martin. The committee includes Lesli Ann Brown, Daisy Casuso, Sonia Gibson, Linda Levy Goldberg, Barbara Hevia, Carol Iacovelli, Marile Lopez, Bronwyn Miller, Ariel Penzer Milgroom, Jen Montoya, James Murphy, Erika Thomas, Josie Wang, Alexa Wolman and Suzy Buckley Woodward.

Sponsors for this event include Messika Paris as Presenting Sponsor and Valentino as Fashion Sponsor. Beverage Sponsors include Shaw-Ross International Importers, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, Encantadora Tequila, Chateau de Bligny, Marques de Riscal, Chateau Declans, Liquore Strega and Danzante.

Tickets can be purchased online. Friends of Vizcaya tickets are $450 and James Deering tickets are $600, which includes exclusive access to the Après Fete. Tables of 10 guests are available starting at $4,500 for a Friends of Vizcaya table. James Deering tables are $6,000 and includes premier seating, two bottles of champagne service and exclusive entry to Après Fête following the luncheon (limited availability). For more information about the Preservation Luncheon, visit www.vizcayapreservation.org or email cammy.richards@vizcaya.org.