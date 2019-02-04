Volunteers welcome to assist at Coconut Grove Arts Festival

The 2019 edition of the Coconut Grove Arts Festival is seeking volunteers for many key assignments which include the staffing of merchandise and vintage poster booths, and offering assistance to the 360 participating artists. The Arts Festival runs Presidents’ Weekend, Feb. 16-18.

Volunteers are needed each day either during the morning shift (9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.), the afternoon shift (1:30-6 p.m.) or full day.

Adult volunteers will receive an Arts Festival T-shirt and a souvenir poster. Student volunteers will receive a T-shirt and community service hours. Those individuals who volunteer both shifts, all three days will receive a complementary framed Arts Festival poster and be entered to win a bike courtesy of Panama Jack.

No experience is required and young professionals, students in high school or college (minimum of 15 years of age), parents, retirees and members of community groups or arts organizations all are welcome.

Those interested in volunteering are asked to visit the Arts Festival’s website at www.cgaf.com and fill out an application online.

Those requesting a high school student application must send email to Volunteer@cgaf.com.

The Coconut Grove Arts Festival is produced by the non-profit Coconut Grove Arts and Historical Association. Proceeds help fund year-round arts programs. For more information or to purchase tickets for the Arts Festival online, visit www.CGAF.com.