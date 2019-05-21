W. Allen Morris receives Lifetime Achievement Award from GMCC

The Allen Morris Company has announced that its chair and CEO, W. Allen Morris, was awarded the 2019 Lifetime Achievement Award by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC) during the chamber’s recent Real Estate Summit and REAL Awards event.

The award recognizes an outstanding individual each year that exemplifies personal and professional qualities, leadership and excellence throughout the real estate industry and in the community.

Spotlighting Miami’s real estate community, the REAL (Real Estate Achievers and Leaders) Awards celebrate the city’s top entrepreneurs, professionals, and visionaries in the industry who have achieved success in their respective fields — from real estate brokers, agents, architects, developers, attorneys and consultants – over the previous year and who have also served as leaders in the community.

Honorees and finalists are selected based on achievements in their individual category as well as leadership, contributions and community service.

“It is a great privilege to be in the real estate and development and services business where we can make a positive difference in the lives of people and communities for the better,” Morris said. “We as a team, look forward to having the opportunity to inspire, impress and improve the lives of many more people and communities in the future. This is what fires our passion! I am profoundly honored to have been selected by the Greater Miami Chamber’s Real Estate Committee as the 2019 Lifetime Achievement recipient amongst world-class honorees.”

Now in its third generation as a family-owned business, The Allen Morris Company was founded in 1958 and is one of the largest real estate firms in the Southeast, specializing in commercial, multi-family residential, hospitality and mixed-use developments, leasing and brokerage as well as property management.

Having taken the helm of the firm in 1980, Morris is a recognized authority in the real estate industry and takes pride in continuing the vision and mission of developing inspiring projects that enhance the communities they serve.

For more information, visit www.allenmorris.com.