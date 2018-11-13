W. Bradford Launches Home for the Pawlidays Event to Help Pets Find Lifetime Homes

Monetary donations will help support Jamie’s Rescue 501(c)3 non-profit animal rescue charity

W. BRADFORD, a full-service digital marketing and branding agency, announced their first annual Home for the Pawlidays event on November 14, 2018, to aid in the adoption of pets from Jamie’s Rescue. The private event will take place from 3 pm to 6 pm inside the WeWork at Brickell City Centre, 78 SW 7th St, Miami, FL 33130. WeWork members will enjoy holiday treats, music, bites and one-on-one time with adoptable pets.

“By adopting a pet from Jamie’s Rescue, not only are you adding a member to your family, but you’ll help support Jamie in decreasing the percentage of homeless pets in South Florida,” said Will Sears, CEO of W. Bradford. “With the support of our generous donors, it’s our hope that we find all the pets a forever home.”

Beginning today, pet lovers can contribute monetary donations to Jamie’s Rescue through a Fundly page set up by the W. BRADFORD team. One hundred percent of the donations from the fundly page will be used for the ongoing mission to find safe, loving homes for the unwanted and abused dogs.

“Every morning I take care of the many litters of puppies & dogs that are found in boxes and dumpsters all over the City of Miami,” said Jamie Robinson, Founder of Jamie’s Rescue. “I nurture them back to health and put them up for adoption.”

W. BRADFORD and Jamie’s Rescue look forward to placing some great dogs into their forever homes.