Walter Mercado is coming to HistoryMiami Museum

The legendary Walter Mercado is coming to Miami this summer to receive a special recognition that is long overdue.

After decades of appearing in Hispanic media, providing positive messages and inspiration to millions of his admirers, Walter is bringing “Mucho, Mucho Amor to” HistoryMiami Museum, Aug. 2-25.

HistoryMiami Museum, a Smithsonian Affiliate, is presenting “Mucho, Mucho Amor: 50 Years of Walter Mercado,” the first public exhibition celebrating the life of beloved Latino astrologer and pop culture icon Walter Mercado. ArtesMiami is donating services to HistoryMiami Museum to promote this exhibition. For information on ArtesMiami, visit https://artesmiami.org.

Raised in the sugarcane fields of Puerto Rico, Mercado grew up to become a gender non-conforming, cape-wearing, psychic astrologer whose televised horoscopes reached 120 million Latino viewers a day for more than 30 years.

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of his first show, HistoryMiami Museum will give visitors an up-close and personal look at Mercado’s costumes, mementos, and ephemera through the decades.

The exhibition will include exclusive pieces worn during his early years as a TV entertainer in Puerto Rico, Latin America and the United States, on display for the first time ever. It will also feature 12 of his famous capes, including one worn during the Puerto Rican pride parade in New York City, which was later worn by Broadway star and producer Lin-Manuel Miranda.

As one of the world’s most famous astrologers, Walter Mercado is a part of the cultural zeitgeist for U.S. Hispanics and remains a popular figure that transcends generations. At the epicenter of his professional career, Mercado lived, worked and recorded many of his television shows, and radio programs in Miami. For many years, he has contributed and is known for his daily horoscope column in El Nuevo Herald.

The exhibition will open to the public at 10 a.m. on Aug. 2.

Alex Fumero, producer of a documentary on the life of Walter Mercado, heard about this exhibition and has scheduled his crew to film a private opening reception on Aug. 1.

The stars will align for astrology fans on Aug. 3 as on this day Walter Mercado will host a special talk at the museum. Tickets to

this exclusive event are limited. Visit historymiami.org to purchase tickets.