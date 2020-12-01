WatchRepair.net gets very creative to protect customers’ luxury watches

For Jeff Herman, a recent business decision driven by the challenges of these difficult times, has become a tale of “Old World” mechanical watch meets “New World” modern tracking. And it is a story with a happy ending.

As master timekeeper and CEO of a WatchRepair.net, a South Florida-based watch repair company, Herman’s small business philosophy is strongly rooted in delivering superb service to clients.

Much of the company’s business is “ship in/ship back.” So, whether the watch is a cherished heirloom from great grandfather or a new timepiece, the customer needs to feel totally comfortable with the shipping process — knowing that his or her timepiece will be safe, secure, and not damaged in shipping.

Enter the pandemic

Then came 2020 and the pandemic. Suddenly, a new shipping issue emerged with delivery companies.

“It’s a bit like shipping and delivery ‘in the Time of Cholera,’ except this is about COVID-19,” emphasizes Herman, who’s taken action to do what is right for his customers this year — and at his own expense.

Simply put, many shipping and delivery companies are deluged by shipments as consumers, often working remotely from home are buying more of seemingly everything and then having those packages delivered to their homes.

At the same time, many shippers prefer that their employees avoid face-to-face contact with customers given government and community health/safety guidelines. So, some express packages are now haphazardly left on customer doorsteps without gaining signatures.

Herman’s creative solution

Herman, who founded WatchRepair.net in 2009, purchased a significant inventory (approximately 200) of highly advanced, single-usage GPS tracking devices at $200 apiece to place inside the secure containers being shipped back and forth between the customer and his Hollywood headquarters.

These are sophisticated supply-chain trackers using the latest advancements in cellular technology and can accurately report a package’s location “in real time” to a cloud-based software system.

Tracker proves its worth

Herman’s investment in the devices shows his commitment to customers and how small businesses are “getting creative” in dealing with pandemic-era marketplace conditions.

In one example, customer John Polaha from North Carolina’s Outer Banks recently sent in two watches to WatchRepair.Net and used Herman’s complimentary secure packaging with the new tracking device inside.

When Polaha shipped the pricey time pieces, valued at more than $25,000, inside a secure case that Herman regularly provides, he was expecting it to arrive via overnight mail. He became increasingly concerned when it hadn’t yet been delivered a week later.

In looking at the precise location tracking for the package – supposedly headed for South Florida – Polaha witnessed the package going back and forth across North Carolina.

“I was getting worried that someone was taking it home with them,” Polaha added. “So you can imagine how relieved I was, realizing the tracker system allows you to bring up a map so you can see, minute by minute, where it’s at. I had never used a tracker but was so happy Jeff had it in there.”

According to Herman, “As a repeat customer, Mr. Polaha sent us two watches – and then suddenly they go missing, with the overnight delivery company telling me it wasn’t scanned. Worse yet, they said I needed to file a recovery claim form within seven days, so they could investigate what happened.”

“We Know Where It Is!”

That’s when Herman advised the overnight delivery company that the package had a tracker inside, stating: “We can see exactly where it is. We can tell you.”

By increasing the frequency of the tracking signal in the wayward package to two minutes and crossing the GPS to the Wi-Fi, it was easy to see where the “lost” parcel was – and, presto, the tracker revealed it was sitting in the delivery company’s own warehouse.

“That GPS tracking device coupled with our industrial-grade packing pack is an amazingly safe way to go,” added Herman. “It’s the only way you want to ship a high-end, luxury timepiece.”

Small business creativity

Most importantly, “during this pandemic era, customer satisfaction is still our top priority,” stresses Herman, believing that small businesses such as his are showing their mettle and creativity in a tough era. “We’re doing everything possible to exceed customer expectations.”