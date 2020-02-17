WellMed Foundation and Greater Miami Chamber herald opening of Red Road senior center

The WellMed Charitable Foundation (WCF) celebrated the grand opening of its 11th senior center that will help older adults in Miami get healthy at no cost.

Helping to cover all bases at the Jan. 24 event launching the Red Road Activity Center were Florida’s Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez and Orlando “El Duque” Hernandez, retired New York Yankees pitcher. The new multi-functional center featuring café area, games, and exercise areas is located at 701 NW 57th Ave., Suite 110, Miami, FL 33126

Co-hosted by the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce (GMCC), the gathering also featured guest appearances by Miami-Dade County Commissioner-District 13 Estaban “Steve” Bovo, Billy the Marlin, and the Mermaids.

In announcing the news, Laura Cisneros, vice president of Senior Community Services for WCF, stated, “Optum and WellMed are the partners with the WellMed Charitable Foundation, which is proud to bring you this senior center. For nearly three decades, WellMed has been focusing on the unique health care needs and continued wellness of older adults. We provide the care they need from doctors who care about them.”

The non-profit WCF developed the center, which is located adjacent to two senior apartment buildings and connected to the Optum-Red Road primary-care medical center. The WCF also operates two other senior centers in South Florida, located in East Hialeah and in Little Havana, which serve noontime hot meals. Meals will soon be coming to the Red Road centers.

All activities are offered at no cost to anyone age 60 and up along with their family caregivers. The center also features health education classes; arts and crafts; recreational activities; and other innovative programs to empower older adults to be physically fit, mentally fit, and socially connected.

WellMed is a diversified healthcare company that operates more than 200 primary care and multi-specialty clinics in Texas and Florida, as well as a medical management division, in collaboration with their partners at Optum. As a non-profit partner, WellMed Charitable Foundation operates 11 senior centers in Texas and Florida, including this senior center at Red Road.

In announcing the opening this third Miami-based senior activity center, Executive Director of WCF Carol Zernial said, “We’ve been working diligently with the two nearby senior apartment buildings, so we’re pleased to now have a permanent location to increase our services in this community.”

She also noted that Preferred Care Partners Medical Group has officially reached a milestone in its journey as a top-rated medical group serving the South Florida community, by debuting their new brand as Optum.

“Optum is a leading health services company committed to helping people live healthier lives. This name change will help us strengthen our commitment to keeping patients healthy and feeling their best as just one of the first major steps in our journey as Optum,” Zernial said.

She also extended a special thanks to Lt. Gov. Nuñez and other officials, as well as community partners including the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. Present for the festivities were GMCC Vice President-Government Affairs Spencer Pylant and Relationship Manager Nelly Hocke.As a member of the chamber, GMCC served as a co-host of the grand-opening event, and officially welcomed WCF to the Miami community.

About GMCC

As a member of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce, WellMed Charitable Foundation (WCF) is one of hundreds of organizations and companies benefitting from the services the chamber provides by bringing together the brightest minds in South Florida business to represent one voice, and forming lifelong, meaningful relationships along the way. For information about GMCC call 305-577-5471 or visit www.miamichamber.com.

About Wellmed

The WellMed Charitable Foundation is a non-profit 501(C)3 organization supporting seniors and their caregivers with special emphasis on wellness, prevention, and living with chronic illness. Established in 2006 by Dr. George M. Rapier III, a noted physician and the chairman of the board, the foundation has contributed millions of dollars to non-profit groups. The foundation oversees several initiatives benefiting seniors and caregivers, including Caregiver SOS resource centers, the Caregiver Teleconnection, and senior center health, and wellness programs.

See how Optum is connecting efforts across the entire health system at www.Optum.com. Also learn more about its local providers at www.OptumMiami.com, or visit www.wellmedcharitablefoundation.org to learn ways the organization is supporting older adults through opportunities to help them stay physically, mentally, and socially active. For questions and information, call 305-670-0186.