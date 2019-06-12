West Encounters East® Unveils Official Trailer for New Documentary, “The Fragility of Tradition,” to Wide Acclaim

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Award-winning Director Stella Holmes honored as part of BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Phenomenal Women Series

More than 100 guests, film lovers and VIPs gathered last night at BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Phenomenal Women Series event to honor award-winning documentary filmmaker Stella Holmes. The event also served as the official premiere of the trailer for Ms. Holmes’ new documentary film, ”The Fragility of Tradition” – the second film in her West Encounters East series.

Prior to the screening of the trailer, Martha Valdes-Fauli, BNY Mellon Senior Wealth Director, took a moment to welcome guests and talk about Ms. Holmes’ leadership and creative contributions within the film industry. Ms. Holmes shared with guests her journey to becoming a documentary filmmaker and her inspiration for this film. Additional remarks were made by Joe Fernandez, President – Florida of BNY Mellon Wealth Management, as well as The Honorable Kenji Hirata, Consul General of Japan.

Other notable guests in attendance included Adela Ch. de Rey, Consul General of Panama.

“I was delighted to debut the official trailer for “The Fragility of Tradition” as part of BNY Mellon Wealth Management’s Phenomenal Women Series,” Ms. Holmes says. “My passion as a filmmaker is to build bridges from culture to culture and heart to heart through the medium of art, and that makes Miami’s rich multicultural community an ideal location to mark this important milestone for my new documentary. The outstanding feedback we received on the trailer was very encouraging, and I look forward to building on this positive momentum.”

“The Fragility of Tradition” takes viewers halfway around the world to witness the fascinating culture of kôgei – the ancient crafts of Japan The techniques of kôgei, which incorporate nature’s artistic beauty through the use of organic materials such as wood, stone and bamboo, have been preserved as treasured traditions passed down from generation to generation. But modern technology looms and threatens its survival. This poignant one-hour documentary records the journeys of several artists as they attempt to pass on their cultural legacy to the next generation.

As broadcast partner of the program, WPBT2 South Florida PBS will include “The Fragility of Tradition” in its 2020 broadcast schedule.