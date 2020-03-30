What Now? How You Can Thrive in the Brave New World with branding expert Bruce Turkel

During this one-hour webinar, Bruce will offer creative solutions that will help you:
- Create a messaging strategy to engage your audiences
- Understand what your customers are looking for right now
- Rethink your business and your marketing for results
Bruce will speak with Dan Grech, founder of BizHack Academy, an award-winning provider of advanced digital marketing training for businesses and professionals.
Instructions to participate in the Zoom live videoconference:
- Link to RSVP – https://bizhack47.
eventbrite.com/?aff= CommunityNewspaper
- Click here to join the zoom videoconference
- Wednesday, April 1 from 12:30 to1:30 pm
- In case you need to dial in by phone for audio, call 646-558-8656; the meeting ID is 922-465-536.
- Free and open to the community