Who Authorized This?’ exhibit on display at Museum of Graffiti

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After more than 25 years as a graffiti writer, Miami-based artist DISEM presents “Who Authorized This?”, a new exhibition that explores the boundaries, systems, traditions, and assumptions that quietly influence how we understand ourselves and the world around us.

The exhibition is at the Museum of Graffiti, 276 NW 26 St., now through Nov. 15. For admission, visit online at www.museumofgraffiti.com.

The exhibition takes its title from a question the artist has encountered repeatedly throughout his career: Who authorized this? Asked while painting walls — both legally and illegally — the question has come from passersby, curious observers, and those questioning whether the artist had the right to occupy a particular space. Over time, however, the question evolved beyond graffiti and became a broader inquiry into who establishes the rules we live by, where those rules come from, and why we accept them.

For the artist, that questioning is deeply connected to his experience of immigrating to Miami as a child and spending much of his life painting throughout the city. Rather than functioning as autobiography, “Who Authorized This?” draws from those experiences to examine how a person’s environment, history, Latin American culture, and lived experiences influence the way they see and interpret the world.

The exhibition brings together contrasting visual languages — including graffiti and realism, street culture and fine art, refinement and rawness, permanence and ephemerality. Rather than presenting these elements as contradictions that need to be reconciled, the artist embraces their coexistence. Together, they reflect the complexity of Miami itself: a city where cultures, identities, traditions, histories, and contradictions constantly intersect.

“Who Authorized This?” is ultimately less about authority than it is about awareness. The work asks viewers to consider the ideas, systems, permissions, traditions, and assumptions they have inherited — and how those influences may have shaped their perceptions and decisions without their conscious recognition.

Dialogue is central to the exhibition. The artist does not present the work as a definitive statement or an attempt to establish a single truth. Instead, each piece is intended to open a conversation and invite viewers to bring their own experiences and perspectives to the work.

“I don’t expect everyone to arrive at the same conclusions I have, nor do I expect my own conclusions to remain unchanged,” the artist explained. “Like life itself, meaning continues to develop through reflection, experience, and dialogue.”

Through “Who Authorized This?”, the artist invites audiences to pause and question what can so easily go unquestioned: Who established the boundaries we live within? Who gave permission? What beliefs have we inherited? And how might our understanding change if we simply stopped to ask why?

The exhibition was made possible by an artist grant from Zig-Zag, awarded to the artist as part of the Museum of Graffiti’s 2025 Miami Art Week programming hosted by Shark Tank’s Daymond John. Disem did a live pitch for this concept in front of a panel of judges and ultimately took home the grand prize from Zig-Zag in addition to a billboard to promote the exhibit courtesy of Outfront Media. Additionally, the first 150 guests to the exhibition opening will receive a complimentary Levi’s Trucker Jacket hand screen printed with the artist’s work.

About Disem

Miami-based artist Disem has established himself as one of the city’s most recognizable graffiti and mural artists, blending the raw energy of graffiti with the precision of photorealistic portraiture.

Of Latin American and Italian descent and raised in Kendall, Disem is known for his vibrant, larger-than-life portraits set against his signature pink-and-teal, Art Deco-inspired aesthetic — a style that has earned his work the description “pretty and gritty.”

His murals have celebrated some of the most influential figures in Miami’s cultural landscape, from sports legends to music icons, including Dwyane Wade, José Fernández, and Gloria and Emilio Estefan. His work has extended well beyond Miami, with murals and commissions around the world and collaborations with major brands including Red Bull, Zephyrhills, and Cricket Wireless.

In 2019, his Dwyane Wade mural was recognized by Miami New Times the city’s best public art. Disem’s work represents a distinctly Miami visual language, combining the city’s multicultural identity, sports culture, architectural color palette, and graffiti heritage into portraits that are instantly recognizable and deeply connected to place.

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