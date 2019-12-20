Q & A with author Kevin Davis, Sr.

“Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know” takes you on a journey with author Kevin Davis, Sr., through his life and lets the reader in on his conversation with his son. The transparency of his story pulls is so captivating, readers simply won’t be able to put the book down

The life skills and wisdom imparted can be readily used by every parent who simply wants more for their child – by learning the importance of family, the importance of investment, establishing generational wealth, and the importance of financial literacy.

CNews: We recently had a chance to sit down with Kevin Davis, Sr., to talk about his new book. He opened our discussion with this:

Kevin Davis: It was as if I was promised tomorrow the day I saw my son being born, but having a son at the age of 51 left me in fear that my time was short. So inspired by a love so intense, I began this journey to journal my life and guide him. I knew if I died tomorrow, he would be financially secure; however, I needed him to know who his father truly was in the event I didn’t make it to his 18th birthday.

I hope my journey inspires all parents, not just fathers, to never again leave their future generations without an inheritance or a legacy of greatness.

CN: What does it mean to be a writer?

KD: Being a writer gives me a sense of freedom to express myself in a very artistic way. It also gives me a sense of responsibility to teach and wake up the sleepwalkers.

CN: Where do you write the best?

KD: In my bed at 4 a.m., when the world is most serene, and all outsides noises are at a low frequency.

CN: Do you have a writing routine?

KD: Yes, I am up early every morning, as I said, by 4 a.m., at which time my goal is to write at least three pages a day. I do the math as to how long it will take me to write 200 pages and set my mind to completing my goal.

CN: What are the three tips for building generational wealth?

KD: It is said that 85 percent of all self-made millionaires read at least three to four books a month. So, in the spirit of not reinventing the wheel, generational wealth should start with studying those who have already achieved such status. Secondly, learn about multiplying your money through a compounded interest in the stock market. Last but not least, get yourself a financial coach and or a financial advisor. You can’t do something new with old thoughts.

CN: Why is it essential that young people learn about financial literacy early?

KD: We must teach our children about investment and the use of money as a tool for them to have a better quality of life. Teaching our children about time as both a commodity and currency is imperative, so they understand the value of time and the sense of urgency of using it correctly.

CN: What are three cool ways to teach your children about money?

KD: First, give them an allowance and then put them on a budget that includes investments. Then teach them about the stock market in terms of buying what they are familiar with. Lastly, hire a financial coach that will be a mentor not only to you but your children as well.

CN: Where do you think you would be today if you had continued your career as a rapper?

KD: Broke, single, and childless.

CN: Whom would you choose to play you in a film about your life?

KD: Omari Hardwick. (Editor’s Note: Omari Latif Hardwick is an American actor known for his roles in the TV series Saved and Dark Blue, in Spike Lee’s Miracle at St. Anna, The A-Team, Kick-Ass, Tyler Perry’s For Colored Girls and as Andre in BET Network’s Being Mary Jane.

About Kevin Davis, Sr.

A native of Brooklyn, N.Y., Kevin Davis, Sr., spent much of his childhood reciting original poems and rhymes, influenced by the hip hop craze like any other inner-city child in the 80’s. As a young boy, he remembers filling up his day with superhero comic books, sitcoms, and black-and-white films.

Davis always had a great passion and knack for writing, but never in a million years dreamed of being an author. At the age of 52, deeply inspired by the birth of his son, he began to produce writings.

“Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know,” is his debut memoir, originally self-published in October 2019. David is currently at work on the next books in a series intended to be a roadmap for his son and the generation to follow. His goal is to write 50 books before the age of 70. He hopes his readers enjoy his journey as much as he is having fun writing it.

“There is something special about an inspired pen, and as long as I’m inspired to create, teach, and tell my story, I will continue to use God’s blessing,” says Davis.

“Who’s Your Daddy? What Every Son Needs To Know,” by Kevin Davis, Sr., is now available. Also follow him on YouTube.