‘Women Mean Business’ at MBDA Technical Assistance Centers’ 9th Annual Women’s History Month conference

The Minority Business Development Agency (MBDA) Export Center of Florida, in collaboration with the City of Lauderdale Lakes, wraps up Women’s History Month March 29 with a power-packed celebration that will aspire and engage businesswomen from all across South Florida.

The 9th Annual Women’s Power Conference, entitled “Women Mean Business,” free and open to the public with advance registration, takes place 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the City of Lauderdale Lakes Educational & Cultural Center, at 3580 West Oakland Park Blvd.

Geared toward small, minority/women-owned business, the conference provides an opportunity to hear from key industry leaders throughout the region, while also bringing a wealth of knowledge and insights related to current and near-term business opportunities.

The program is hosted each year by the U.S. Department of Commerce-MBDA Export Center, a federally funded program that provides growth opportunities to small, minority, women, and veteran-owned businesses throughout the U.S.

This conference will also offer resources to help early-stage businesses needing assistance to secure financing; federal, state and local certifications; mentoring; government contracts; exporting and disaster assistance; and one-the-spot solutions to business questions.

In addition, a power-networking luncheon will be featured, during which table ambassadors will moderate impactful business-to-business discussions, led by the following South Florida business professionals:

Mayor Hazelle Rogers – City of Lauderdale Lakes;

Joan Parrot Fonseca – 1 st Woman Nat’l Director of MBDA, Educator, & Thought Leader;

Woman Nat’l Director of MBDA, Educator, & Thought Leader; Marie Gill – MBDA Export Center & Disaster Recovery Center;

Nancy Allen – President & CEO Women’s Business Development Center;

Althea Harris – Assistant Director US Small Business Administration;

Andreina Espino – Chief Creative Officer Brainwave Advertising;

Michelle Y. Talbert, Esq. – Founder & CEO Michelle Y. Talbert Consulting;

Gladys Keith – FSB Agency, Inc.;

Marilyn Davis – Lauderdale Lakes City Commissioner and Owner ASA Computer Center;

Joycelyn S. Brown, Esq. – Managing Partner IPS Legal Group, P.A.; and

Danielle St. Luce – Black Business Investment Fund of Florida.

“We are thrilled to welcome this truly impressive group of high achieving women who are making history every day across South Florida through their many feats of leadership in their chosen fields,” said Miami MBDA Export Center Operator/Executive Director Marie R. Gill.

Hosted in collaboration with the City of Lauderdale Lakes, event sponsors and supporters include:

Urban League of Broward County

Jerk Machine

Greater Caribbean Chamber of Commerce

National Association of Caribbean Businesswomen

Export-Import Bank of the Unites States

Wells Fargo Bank

FSB Agency, Inc.

South Florida Caribbean News

S. Small Business Administration

McGill & Assocs., Inc.

Jamaica USA Chamber of Commerce

Women’s Business Development Council

Janette L. David, CPA

Miami-Dade County Aviation Department

Hot 105 FM

Enterprise Florida

BBIFlorida

MBDA Disaster Recovery – US Department of Commerce

Event Organizer

Organizer of the 9th Annual Women’s Power Conference is the MBDA Technical Assistance Centers, operated by the award-winning M. Gill & Associates, Inc. The MBDA Technical Assistance Centers are based in Florida, with funding by the MBDA to provide disaster recovery and growth services to small and minority businesses – especially those affected by hurricanes and other natural disasters. Target areas include South Florida, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The consulting team of the MBDA Export Center is committed to providing excellence in service with a commitment to advance the growth and competitiveness of minority businesses in its geographic target areas. The Center helps minority firms to gain access to capital, access to contracts, and access to new and global markets. training and development services are also provided for minority-owned firms that have an interest in exporting their products and services. Visit the agency’s website for information.

For general conference information and to pre-register online, visit EventBrite.