World-class Miamians to perform live on stage, Saturday at The Barnacle

Because there are probably more than a few young whippersnappers out there who have no clue what a barbershop quartet is, here’s a hint: It’s not four barbers in a row cutting hair at the shop on the corner.

Rather than explain it, visit The Barnacle Historic State Park Saturday, Dec. 14 from 7 to 9 p.m., for a live performance by the Miamian’s, the local chapter of a world-class singing organization dedicated to sharing with the community the magic of this American style of music.

The live show is part of the once-a-month “Barnacle Under Moonlight” concert series hosted by The Barnacle Society, the fundraising arm of park dedicated to maintaining the estate and surrounding grounds. Concerts are held the second Saturday of every month, September through May, at The Barnacle Historic State Park, 3485 Main Highway, Coconut Grove, Fla.

Purchase tickets at the gate beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Saturday to enjoy the barbershop style performance with admission starting at $10 for adults, $8 for members of The Barnacle Society, $3 for children ages 6 to 9, and free for children under 6.

Park nearby and stroll down the tree-lined path to the spacious front lawn. Bring folding chairs and a rolling cooler and arrive early to choose the best spot for a picnic with friends.

Barbershop Harmony Music

Barbershop quartets are an arrangement for four voice parts, sung a cappella, that is, without any instrumental accompaniment.

Building on the impromptu and “woodshedding” barbershop quartets that preceded the formation of the nationwide Barbershop Harmony Society, this music was first sung in an organized way back in 1938 in Tulsa, Oklahoma by just a handful of men and quickly grew and spread from there.

Today, choruses spanning the U.S., Canada, Australia, many parts of Europe, and beyond enjoy performing music in this American-born style.

Barbershop style arrangements have been written for all types of music, from traditional gospel, regional folk melodies, Vaudeville era tunes, Jazz Age melodies, songs of the “great American Songbook” era, all the way up to some of the best popular music penned to this day.

Whether performed by a classic “Barbershop Quartet” or a hundred-man chorus, the harmonious and pleasing chords and the showcasing of the human voice are the hallmarks of the beloved “Barbershop Style.”

About The Barnacle

The Barnacle was built in 1891 and offers a glimpse of frontier life during The Era of the Bay, when all travel to and from Miami was by boat. Situated on the shore of Biscayne Bay, this was the home of the Ralph Middleton Munroe, one of Coconut Grove’s most charming and influential pioneers. The Barnacle Historic State Park is administered by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and events are sponsored by The Barnacle Society, Inc., a non-profit organization created for the preservation and financial support of this historic site.

Throughout the year, The Barnacle Society hosts numerous events, including moonlight concerts and outdoor films to raise funds to support this lovely Historic State Park.

For more information visit www.floridastateparks.org and www.TheBarnacle.org. For information on accessibility and inclusion for visitors with disabilities, please call 305-442-6866.