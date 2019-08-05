Wynwood BID expands board to 9 members, adds business owners

The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) on June 25 installed seven new and reinstated two existing board members at its regular board meeting.

The municipal board’s new makeup, approved by City of Miami Commissioners in April, expands with the addition of two non-voting members who are business owners to provide counsel regarding the evolution of the bustling urban arts district.

The new board members include: David Charette, founding principal of Britto Charette; Marlo Courtney, senior managing director of Goldman Properties; Gabriele Izsak, president of GB Seven Investments & Red Group; Glenn Orgin, partner at The Faith Group; Jon Paul Perez, vice president of Related Group; Leslie Sharpe, general counsel and vice president of Mana Miami, and Sven Vogtland, co-owner of Coyo Taco and 1-800-Lucky.

Additionally, current BID Board vice chair Albert Garcia, managing principal of Wynwood Ventures, and board member Dr. Irving Lerner, managing principal of Lerner Family Properties, were reinstated for final two-year terms.

The board of the Wynwood BID is charged with setting the policy direction of the organization, an agency of the City of Miami whose goal is to enhance security and sanitation services in the neighborhood, raise awareness of advancements in the area, and plan for the future of Wynwood.

“We are excited to welcome our newest board members,” said Manny Gonzalez, Wynwood BID executive director. “Each has demonstrated strong leadership, with a proven professional track record. They bring to the board unique experiences to help realize our goals as we continue to develop an ambitious and progressive plan for Wynwood’s future.”

The new members collectively bring more than 50 years of experience to the BID from real estate work to business development.

Since its creation in 2013, the Wynwood BID has worked to elevate the quality of life in Wynwood, promoting the area as a destination of choice for locals and visitors alike, and setting clear guidelines for responsible future development in the neighborhood. In 2016, the BID took a large step towards that final goal by working with the City of Miami to create the Neighborhood Revitalization District (NRD) Plan. The NRD Plan is already having a positive impact, with several projects currently underway for the first time in Wynwood’s history.

For more information, visit Wynwoodmiami.com.