Wynwood BID helps students attend Miami City Ballet’s The Nutcracker

The Wynwood Business Improvement District (BID) partnered with the Miami City Ballet to give more than 150 students from neighboring Overtown tickets to a special performance of The Nutcracker on Dec. 20 at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The Arsht Center hosted approximately 2,300 students, including those sponsored by the BID from Phillis Wheatley Elementary, Jose de Diego Middle School, Paul Laurence Dunbar K-8, and Pace Center for Girls Miami. City of Miami Commissioner Keon Hardemon’s office provided transportation to and from the performance for the students. The initiative is part of the BID’s efforts to support Wynwood’s surrounding neighborhoods.

