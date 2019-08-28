WYNWOOD COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT ASSOCIATION INVITES THE COMMUNITY TO WYNWOOD NORTE VISION PLAN PRESENTATION

Following on public workshops and other community input, the Wynwood Community Enhancement Association is joining with City of Miami District 5 Commissioner Keon Hardemon to unveil the Wynwood Norte Community Vision Plan, the organization announced today.

The Wywnood Norte Community Vision Plan is a proactive, community-driven effort to identify strengths and weaknesses, assets and needs, and provide recommendations on appropriate growth and improvements to the Wynwood Norte neighborhood. Plusurbia Design will present the Wynwood Norte Community Vision Plan at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Roberto Clemente Park, 101 NW 34th St. in Miami.

Wynwood Norte is a neighborhood that is bound by Northwest 36th Street on the north and Northwest 29th Street on the south, from NW 6th Avenue to North Miami Avenue.