WYNWOOD COMMUNITY ENHANCEMENT ASSOCIATION POSTPONES WYNWOOD NORTE VISION PLAN PRESENTATION DUE TO HURRICANE

In light of preparations for Hurricane Dorian, the Wynwood Community Enhancement Association has postponed the Wynwood Norte Vision Plan presentation that was scheduled for this evening. The new date will be announced next week, the WynwoodCEA announced today.

The Wywnood Norte Community Vision Plan is a proactive, community-driven effort to identify strengths and weaknesses, assets and needs, and provide recommendations on appropriate growth and improvements to the Wynwood Norte neighborhood. Plusurbia Design had planned to present the Wynwood Norte Community Vision Plan at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 at Roberto Clemente Park, 101 NW 34 th St. in Miami.

Wynwood Norte is a neighborhood that is bound by Northwest 36 th Street on the north and Northwest 29 th Street on the south, from NW 6 th Avenue to North Miami Avenue.

For information on the date of the next meeting to present the Wynwood Norte Community Vision Plan, please email adriana@cstreetcollaborative.com.